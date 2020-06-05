Man carrying an ax near George Floyd protest in Denver

A man carrying an ax was shot near a protest at George Floyd's death in Denver Thursday night, according to a report.

Denver police said around midnight that a person was rushed to the hospital after the shooting, but claimed that the man carrying an ax had nothing to do with the protests. according to the Denver Post.

Video from the scene shows a man bleeding on the street as people ask for help.

"We have a seriously injured man who needs help immediately," one person was heard to say.

Most of the protesters had been within a few blocks of the incident when it occurred.

An officer told the newspaper that "the shooting does not appear to be related to the protests in any way."

Police also said that another person in connection with the incident had been stabbed.