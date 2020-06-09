Man charged with aiding and abetting arson blaze at Minneapolis police station fire

Branden M. Wolfe, 23, of St. Paul, has been charged with aiding and abetting arson, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota said in a statement.

Wolfe was arrested on June 3 while wearing various stolen items from the Third Precinct, including body armor, a police service belt with handcuffs, an earpiece, a cane, and a knife, according to the statement.

St. Paul police officers were called to a home improvement store on June 3 over a complaint that someone, later identified as Wolfe, was trying to break into the store while using that police equipment, according to a criminal complaint.

Store employees told officers that Wolfe had been employed but was fired that day after "referring to social media posts about the theft of items" from the station, according to the complaint.