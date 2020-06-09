Man charged with aiding and abetting arson blaze at Minneapolis police station fire

Branden M. Wolfe, 23, of St. Paul, has been charged with aiding and abetting arson, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota said in a statement.
Wolfe was arrested on June 3 while wearing various stolen items from the Third Precinct, including body armor, a police service belt with handcuffs, an earpiece, a cane, and a knife, according to the statement.
St. Paul police officers were called to a home improvement store on June 3 over a complaint that someone, later identified as Wolfe, was trying to break into the store while using that police equipment, according to a criminal complaint.
Store employees told officers that Wolfe had been employed but was fired that day after "referring to social media posts about the theft of items" from the station, according to the complaint.
CNN has been unable to determine if Wolfe has an attorney. According to a statement by the United States Attorney's Office, his initial appearance in court is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon.
A search in Wolfe's department also yielded a riot helmet, a pistol magazine, a police radio and an overdose kit for police matters, according to the statement.
Wolfe admitted to authorities that he was inside the compound that night, taking police property and pushing a wooden barrel into the fire, the complaint says.
Wolfe said he "knew the barrel would burn, would enlarge the fire and help keep the fire burning," the complaint says.
The man also identified himself "in multiple witness photos" showing him "in front of the Third Precinct with a police baton, with smoke and flames visible in the background," the statement from the United States Attorney's Office said.