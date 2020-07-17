Man Charged With Hitting New York Police Chief, Brooklyn Bridge Police Released Without Bail

The Bronx man who allegedly beat New York Police Chief Terence Monahan and two other officers during the Brooklyn Bridge protests on Wednesday was released without bond.

Quran Campbell, 25, is accused of repeatedly hitting the highest-ranking uniformed police officer in the face when Monahan attempted to arrest him after Campbell allegedly hit another New York police officer and lieutenant near the Manhattan Bridge.

Campbell was indicted on assault charges in the Manhattan criminal court and was granted supervised release.

New York Police Arrest Officers in Violent Brooklyn Bridge Attack on Officers

<img src = "https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/640/320/nypd.png?ve=1&tl=1" alt = " The New York man who allegedly hit NYPD Chief Terence Monahan and two other officers during the Brooklyn Bridge protests on Wednesday were released without bond. "

A second Bronx man, Banks Shaborn, 25, was also prosecuted Thursday after allegedly hiring the same lieutenant, Richard Mack, from the department's Strategic Response Group, multiple times in the face during the fight.

The suspects allegedly broke Mack's two orbital bones, sending him to the hospital for 12 stitches in his face after the melee. Monahan said she suffered some bruises and stuck fingers, but was otherwise fine.

Police said they recovered a Taser from Shaborn's pocket and a folding knife from his shoe.

Shaborn, who faces assault and criminal possession charges, was held on $ 10,000 bail.

The bridge fight broke out Wednesday morning when social justice protesters in Manhattan interrupted a march for the New York police when they left Brooklyn via the Brooklyn Bridge.

NYPD POLICE OFFICER POSSIBLY BRASS KNUCKLE STRUCK, BROKEN ORBITAL BONES SUFFERED IN BROOKLYN BRIDGE ATTACK: SOURCES

Monahan described the two on Thursday as part of an "anarchist group that has infiltrated this Black Lives movement from the start," he said in "Good Day New York."

"This is what we have been dealing with since the first protest after George Floyd," he continued. "It is a legitimate movement, but it is being hijacked by these anarchists, and they are the ones who have been attacking our police officers (and) are hiding behind the many, many peaceful protesters out there."

Monahan said Mayor de Blasio "called me immediately afterward, asked about officers, asked about my well-being."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York police said 37 people were arrested in the chaos, which came after days of clashes of protesters for the New York police and against BLM in neighborhoods like Bay Ridge, Brooklyn and Bayside, Queens.

Click here for more information from The Post