Man City joins Arsenal, Chelsea, Man U in FA Cup semifinals

The starter Manchester City reached the FA Cup semifinals on Sunday after goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling ensured a smooth 2-0 victory at Newcastle.

City awarded the fugitive champion Liverpool the Premier League title this week, and must beat the 13-time FA Cup winner Arsenal to reach another cup final. In Sunday's draw, Chelsea will face 12-time winner Manchester United in the other semifinal.

The games will take place July 18-19 at Wembley, with no fans present.

Earlier Sunday, Chelsea won 1-0 at Leicester and Arsenal needed an injury time winner to overcome a 2-1 win at Sheffield United.

The victory of the city was much more comfortable.

De Bruyne put City ahead of the penalty spot in the 37th minute of a dominant first half. Dwight Gayle missed a great equalizing opportunity for Newcastle halfway through the second half, throwing Allan Saint-Maximin's cross stitch from close range.

It was a rare opportunity for Steve Bruce's side and a costly foul, as Sterling scored moments later, mowing down a shot from the edge of the box after a quick counterattack on 68.

The substitutes made the difference for Chelsea and Arsenal.

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley converted a Willian cross in the 63rd.

Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos scored in 91 for Arsenal with a low shot, just four minutes after David McGoldrick equalized from close range.

Striker Nicolas Pépé's penalty put Arsenal ahead in the middle of the first half, after United midfielder John Lundstram had an early header ruled out for offside. Defender John Egan's headline early in the second half was also attributed, to the frustration of local fans.

Man United beat Norwich 2-1 on Saturday in the other quarterfinals.

In Sunday's only Premier League game, forward Danny Ings scored twice to reach 18 goals, as Southampton won 3-1 in the Watford match.

Ings hit in each half to move a goal behind top scorer Jamie Vardy, who is enduring a meager spell for Leicester in third place.

Southampton went up one place to 13 and is 13 points away from the relegation zone. But Watford, ranked 16th, remains one point above the drop zone with six games remaining.