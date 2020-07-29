Man dies after being found burned on the side of a California highway

California authorities are investigating the death of a man found engulfed in flames on the side of a highway last week.

Jerry Mungaray, 40, was discovered burning in a fire near Sargent Crossing and Highway 101 around 2:50 a.m. last Friday, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

Mungaray was taken to the Santa Clara County Valley Medical Center and later pronounced dead, authorities said.

Jasmine Richards, who identified herself as Mungaray's sister in a Facebook post, said her brother was last seen Thursday night arguing with occupants of two cars outside a 7-Eleven in Gilroy.

"We are asking for help [to] get these sick people off the street," Richards wrote.

"Jerry was a son, grandson, brother and uncle Cool Beaj to my children and a friend to many," he wrote.