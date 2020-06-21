Man dies in East Village after gun is accidentally shot in the waist

A 36-year-old man died in the East Village on Saturday night after the gun he accidentally carried unloaded on his waist, according to police sources.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was adjusting his pants inside the apartment building at 635 E. 12th Street when he fired the gun, hitting him in the upper left thigh around 7:21 p.m. Police sources said.

A family member was with the victim at the time and called 911.

The man was transported to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The accident occurred amid a series of unrelated shootings that began Friday night in all counties except Staten Island.

Police said at least 17 people were injured and another man died in 13 separate shootings over the course of a 12-hour span.