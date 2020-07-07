Man fights one of the world's deadliest snakes as he drives down the highway





The driver, a 27-year-old man identified only as "Jimmy" in a police press release released Tuesday, was driving down the Dawson Highway in Queensland at 100 kilometers per hour (62 mph) when he noticed a reptile in the vehicle.

"The more I moved my legs … it just started to wrap around me. His head started hitting the chair (in the driver's seat) between my legs," Jimmy said in the press release.

He then used a seat belt and a nearby knife to combat it, while trying to stop the car.