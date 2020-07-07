Man fights one of the world's deadliest snakes as he drives down the highway

"The more I moved my legs … it just started to wrap around me. His head started hitting the chair (in the driver's seat) between my legs," Jimmy said in the press release.
He then used a seat belt and a nearby knife to combat it, while trying to stop the car.
Jimmy thought he had been bitten in the fight that followed and feared for his life. Eastern brown snake bites are fast-acting and fatal, and the venom can cause paralysis and bleeding in the brain.
Then Jimmy killed the snake, hit the gas and went to the nearest hospital. It was then that a police officer saw his car, driving at 123 kilometers per hour (approximately 76 mph), and stopped it.
"A brown snake or a tiger snake is in the back of the truck (ute), I think it bit me, it was in the car with me," Jimmy can be heard saying as the officer stops, in a video posted by the police on Tuesday. "You can feel my heart, friend."
The officer saw the dead snake in the back of the truck and asked for help. When the paramedics arrived, they determined that Jimmy had not been bitten but was in shock.
"It was pretty scary, I've never been so happy to see red and blue lights," Jimmy said in the video.