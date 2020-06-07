Man haunted by mysterious pizza deliveries to his home for nearly a decade

It turns out there is too much pizza.

A Belgian man says he has been receiving mysterious pizzas that he never ordered for more than a decade. While it may initially seem like an annoying prank, the victim says she has received so many pizzas over the years that she shakes herself every time she hears a scooter coming down the street.

Jean Van Landeghem, a 65-year-old Turnhout resident, says delivery drivers bring pizza to his door at all hours, day and night, the Independent reports. This has reportedly been going on for almost a decade and Landeghem says he has no idea why.

Initially, he reportedly believed that there was some kind of error with his address and correct delivery address. Unfortunately, the food kept coming, sometimes even multiple times on the same day.

While you primarily receive pizzas, other fast food items have also been included in the order.

One day, Landeghem reportedly had 10 different delivery drivers come to his home the same day. One of the deliveries was 14 pizzas.

"I can't sleep anymore. I start to shake every time I hear a scooter on the street, ”he told a local media outlet. "I'm afraid someone is coming to leave hot pizzas again."

Adding another weird layer to the mystery is the fact that one of Landeghem's friends, who lives 20 miles away, has also suffered similar mysterious renditions. This led the authorities to believe that the culprit must be someone the two men know. Unfortunately, for now, the cause remains a mystery.