Man in horse-drawn carriage driven from KFC drive-thru

Technically, a horse-drawn carriage is being driven, so it shouldn't be out of place in a drive-thru.

A traveler in England says he was denied service in a KFC drive-thru because of the vehicle he was using. Apparently, horse-drawn carriages cannot order from the window.

Ian Bell says a KFC manager came out after Bell pulled into the road with his horse-drawn carriage, reports Southwest News Service (SWNS). According to him, he was told he had to leave due to health and safety concerns for the other clients.

Bell told SWNS: "I had lined up behind some cars and was about to order a Bucket Bargain when all of a sudden this manager came out and said & # 39; not allowed to pass & # 39; I couldn't believe what I was listening, I did nothing wrong. Jon Jon (the horse) was behaving well, he was silent as a lamb, he is a very well behaved horse. "

Fortunately, other restaurants in the area were apparently more horse-friendly.

"In the end, I had to go to McDonald's to buy a Big Mac," said Bell. "No one there hit an eyelid, they didn't tell me anything, they just served me my food."

Bell continued: “I think my KFC treatment has been downright rude and discriminatory against people who use horses and carts. The horse and cart are a common way of moving where I am from. "

In a statement obtained by SWNS, a KFC spokesperson reaffirmed that the company does not allow horse-drawn vehicles in the driveway due to health and safety concerns.

According to Bell, this incident will not prevent him from driving the carriage, and he even joked that he is going to test the Burger King drive-thru to see what his horse policy is.