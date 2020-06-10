Man in wheelchair among seven people shot in Brooklyn on Monday

A man in a wheelchair was among the victims in a series of shootings that rocked Brooklyn on Monday night, police sources revealed Tuesday.

Victor Windley, 35, was hanging out with three other people in front of a house on Bristol Street in Brownsville when the shots rang out around 11:45 p.m.

"Everyone was having a good time drinking when they heard gunshots," he later told investigators, police sources said. "They really thought it was fireworks."

Windley didn't realize at first that he was shot, but the first responders determined that he was hit in the stomach and now has a bullet lodged in his kidney. He is recovering at Kings County Hospital and did not respond to a request for comment.

Three other people were injured in the shooting along with Windley, a 24-year-old woman, a 50-year-old man and a 17-year-old man, police said.

The woman was shot in the back of the head with a bullet and was the most seriously injured of the four. He was in critical but stable condition at Brookdale Hospital on Tuesday.

The motive was not immediately clear, but police said the shooting started after a dispute in the street.

The Brownsville shooting was the last of three outbreaks of violence in Brooklyn that left seven people injured within minutes on Monday.

About five minutes earlier, two men, 27 and 34, were hit in the leg on Bainbridge Street, near Malcolm X Boulevard in Bedford-Stuyvesant, police said.

Both were recovering at Kings County Hospital on Tuesday. Minutes later, a 35-year-old man was shot on Flatbush Avenue, near Ditmas Avenue in Flatbush, police said. He, too, was taken to the Kings County Hospital and is expected to survive.

At a press conference on New York police policies in the wake of the George Floyd protests, union chief Pat Lynch cited Monday's shootings and a spike in crime last week as evidence that police was under attack. “The signs on the street are dictating the legislation that happens. But it is worse than that. Here in the city we are doing this in the context of a night where we had seven shootings in four minutes, ”Lynch said at the press conference.