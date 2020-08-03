Man in wild police shooting 'wasn't handling pandemic well': lawyer

According to his attorney, a Pennsylvania man who started multiple shootings last week, including one with police, "was just not managing the pandemic well."

The series of incidents began when an employee of the Cigars International Superstore in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, confronted Adam Michael Zaborowski, 35, for not wearing a mask while inside.

He allegedly refused to comply with the mask's order and progressively raged before stealing two cigarettes.

When the employee followed Zaborowski outside, he pulled out a pistol. Zaborowski fired one shot into the air and two at the employee, according to the Bethlehem municipality police.

Zaborowski was on the run for several hours after the incident in Bethlehem, and eventually returned to his home in nearby Slatington.

While local and state police guarded his home, waiting for a search warrant, Zaborowski fled in a blue van. When the authorities tried to follow him, he opened fire on the officers with an AK-47.

Only one Slatington police officer was injured during the shooting, while Zaborowski was shot in the leg and buttocks.

They took him to St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem.

Zaborowski was prosecuted on 22 charges related to the incident in Slatington.

According to his lawyer, John Waldron, Zaborowski lost his job during the pandemic and recently lost a custody battle.

"He was just not coping well with the loss of his job, the loss of his son, just not managing the pandemic well," Waldron told Lehigh Valley Live. "I think it was stretching too hard."