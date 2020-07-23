Man loses nearly 200 pounds to ride roller coaster on opening day

A man's appetite for speed led to a nearly 200-pound weight loss journey.

Jared Ream weighed 430 pounds at his heaviest, preventing him from comfortably participating in one of his favorite activities – riding roller coasters.

Having grown up visiting Kings Island with his family, once the park announced his planned Orion roller coaster, the Ohio man knew he had to make a serious change and ended up losing 190 pounds in just under a year.

In a personal essay Ream wrote in the Springfield News-Sun, the passionate roller coaster enthusiast described his struggle with his weight and how that interfered with his love for roller coasters, of which he has ridden nearly 300 across the globe. Country, when you had your first "Walk of Shame", what you write is the time when the safety harness cannot fit around your body.

"Being told you're too big to ride a roller coaster is painful for anyone, but it was especially difficult when I had my first 'Walk of Shame' in the Millennium Force," wrote Ream, who is at 6 & # 39; 9 ", noting that the 310-foot roller coaster was his all-time favorite, and sparked his love of thrilling rides.

After the embarrassing incident, Ream lost more than 100 pounds.

However, after switching to a desk job, Ream saw his weight hit over 300 once again, and then finally 430 pounds, and he stopped visiting the theme parks.

However, all that changed when the park he grew up visiting announced his plans for the 300-foot-tall Orion roller coaster.

The day the park made the announcement in August 2019, Ream writes that he decided he "would lose all the weight and ride it on the day of the opening."

The park has scheduled the opening of the ride for April 11, 2020, about eight months away.

Ream writes that he started eating better, focusing on keeping his calories below 2,000 each day, and then slowly introduced daily exercise. Ream also added intermittent fasting and a regulated sleep schedule.

As he continued to track his progress, he seemed on track to reach his April goal. He then attacked the coronavirus and the theme park, along with the rest of the country, was forced to close.

Undeterred, Ream writes that he continued on his way and reached his goal, even before the April deadline. However, with the time remaining before the park opened, Ream went on with his weight loss routine.

Then came the day he had been waiting for: a park opening on July 2 and Orion. The special day even came with a personal invitation for Ream to ride the new rollercoaster before opening day after Kings Island learned of his incredible journey.

And it was worth it?

After four walks in one day, it seems so.

"You couldn't see it through my mask, but I had the biggest smile on my face. I was so happy and excited that I forgot to look around and enjoy the view," Ream wrote of his first trip on the Orion.

"I was having the best time of my life. We made it to the final rest race and all I could think about was:" Unbelievable! "