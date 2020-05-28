Man of Steel 2 DC movie supposedly not in development

Henry Cavill is reportedly in talks to reprise the role of DCEU's Superman despite Warner Bros. currently having no plans for Man of Steel 2.

There are currently no plans to Man of Steel 2. Warner Bros. & # 39; The superhero franchise started in 2013 through Zack Snyder Iron Man which debuted Henry Cavill as the DCEU iteration of Superman / Clark Kent. Seven years and many changes to the franchise later, a sequel continues in limbo with the studio reportedly not interested in following up.

While Iron Man It was a financial success for Warner Bros., raising more than $ 668 million worldwide on a budget of only $ 225 million, it received mixed reviews. Snyder's film was praised for its stunning images as well as Hans Zimmer's fantastic score. However, some did not like some of the director's narrative problems that allegedly resulted in a lack of character development for the titular hero. However, those who were fans of the original movie continue to wait for a sequel to finally arrive.

Unfortunately, the wait could be a bit longer for them as a new report from Deadline claims that Warner Bros. has no plan for a Man of Steel 2. This despite the study restarting contract renegotiations with Cavill to resume his role as Superman in the DCEU.

More to come …

Source: deadline

Key release dates

  • Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)Release Date: August 14, 2020
  • The Suicide Squad (2021)Release Date: August 6, 2021
  • The Batman (2021)Release Date: October 21, 2021
  • Black adam (2021)Release Date: December 22, 2021
  • DC Super Pets (2022)Release Date: May 20, 2022
  • The Flash (2022)Release Date: June 03, 2022
  • Shazam 2 (2022)Release Date: November 4, 2022
  • Aquaman 2 (2022)Release Date: December 16, 2022

