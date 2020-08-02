Man rescued from East River after jumping to escape injury during fight

The NYPD rescued a man from the East River on Saturday night after intentionally jumping to avoid injury during a fight with two other men, authorities said.

The rescue took place around 10:50 p.m. in the waters of East River Park on East 10th Street, police said.

The unidentified man was taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police believe the three men arguing were homeless and that one of the men may have been cut with a bottle, the sources said.

All three men were arrested but were not immediately charged.