Man shot as protesters collide with & # 39; vigilantes & # 39; in New Mexico

A man was shot Monday in a protest aimed at knocking down a conqueror statue in Albuquerque, New Mexico, amid clashes between protesters and an armed militia group, according to reports.

One person, believed to be the victim of the shooting, was taken to hospital in critical condition after the gunman opened fire on a group of protesters trying to remove a statue of Spanish conquistador Juan de Oñate, according to NBC News.

The shooting took place when a group of six heavily armed members of a militia group called the New Mexico Civil Guard began to collide with protesters, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

Albuquerque Police Chief Michael Geier said the department was investigating the possibility that the militia group would escalate the tension.

"We are receiving reports of vigilante groups possibly instigating this violence," Geier said on Twitter late Monday "If this is true [we] will hold you accountable to the fullest extent of the law, including the appointment and prosecution of the federal hate group."

A person at the protest tweeted the image of a man he identified as the shooter detained by police. The suspect allegedly said that his father works for the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office.

A police spokesman said officers used tear gas and explosions to protect officers and detain those involved in the shooting. He said they were unarmed and detained for questioning while police worked to secure the scene.