Man shot at Arkansas pizzeria after being snubbed in toppings

An Arkansas man shot through the front window of a pizzeria after arguing with an employee about getting an insufficient amount of ingredients on his pizza pie, according to police.

Michael Brown was arrested Monday on multiple felony charges after the violent encounter at the Pie Five restaurant in Little Rock.

Pie Five employee Eboni Smith said Brown was angry at her because she was not putting enough ingredients in her pizza, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

He called his manager and handed the phone to Brown, who he proceeded to throw at Smith's face. Another employee asked him to leave, and he started arguing and got out of his truck.

Then he returned to the restaurant with a gun. Brown was barred from the restaurant, so he shot glass through the front door while standing on the patio. Brown got into his car and drove away from the restaurant in a white truck.

Brown later turned himself in and admitted in a police interview that he was upset by the size of the portion of the food he received. He admitted to getting into his work truck to grab the gun and shoot out the window.

He was arrested and charged with six counts of terrorist offenses and one misdemeanor assault. Nobody was hurt.