Man shot in Central Park after soccer game cracks

A Central Park soccer game late at night turned bloody when a drunk man tried to take over the contest and opened fire, police said.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg near Center Drive and 72nd Street around 1 a.m. Saturday, after the drunk intruder inserted himself into the game and started kicking the ball, according to police.

An argument broke out, which allegedly led the stranger to draw a weapon.

A suspect was later detained at 67th Street and Fifth Avenue and is in police custody, authorities said. No charges have been filed.

The victim was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.