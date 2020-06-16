Man shot in New Mexico in protest at the statue of the Spanish conquistador

A man was shot after shots were fired at a demonstration in New Mexico on Monday, where protesters attempted to tear down a bronze conqueror statue in front of an Albuquerque museum, authorities said.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was in critical but stable condition, police said.

"Tonight's shooting was a tragic, outrageous and unacceptable act of violence and has no place in our city," Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said in a statement.

The shooting occurred during a clash between protesters and the New Mexico Civil Guard, a heavily armed civilian group that attempted to protect the controversial sculpture, a monument featuring Spanish conquistador Juan de Oñate, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

Protesters reportedly wrapped a chain around the statue and began pulling it amid chants of "Knock it down." At least one person threw a pickaxe at the statue of New Mexico's 16th-century colonial governor.

Gunshots were heard on the street moments later, with several people yelling "Someone was shot," according to the Journal. A gunman fired at least five shots after protesters began advancing on him, the newspaper reported.

Police used chemical irritants and flashbangs to protect officers and detain those involved in the shooting, Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said. Officers were seen detaining five or six men dressed in military uniforms.

"We are receiving reports of vigilante groups possibly instigating this violence. If this is true, he will hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law, including the designation and prosecution of the federal hate group, "Albuquerque Police Chief Michael Geier said on Twitter on Monday.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, said in a statement that the armed individuals were there to threaten protesters.

"There is absolutely no room in New Mexico, any violent would be 'militia' trying to terrorize new Mexicans," he said. "The instigators tonight will be uprooted, investigated and held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

The Confederate statues and monuments to the European conquerors have been removed in recent weeks after George Floyd's death in police custody on May 25.

The violence came just hours after activists in northern New Mexico celebrated the removal of another image of Oñate that was on public display at a cultural center in the Alcalde community. A forklift lifted the bronze statue from a concrete pedestal to the cheers of the onlookers. Several people also came to defend the tribute to Oñate.

Oñate's statues have been a source of criticism for decades.

Oñate, who arrived in present-day New Mexico in 1598, is celebrated as a cultural father figure in communities along the Upper Rio Grande that trace his ancestry to Spanish settlers. But he is also reviled for his brutality.

For Native Americans, Oñate is known for having ordered the right feet of 24 captive tribal warriors who were precipitated by the murder of Oñate's nephew to be cut.

"Recent calls to alter" La Jornada "remind us that works of art often challenge communities to debate ideas, seek empathy, deal with multiple perspectives, reconcile conflicts and question history," said Shelle Sánchez, head of the Department. of Cultural Services of the city.

Associated Press contributed to this report.