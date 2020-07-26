Man sprinkled with pepper for not wearing a mask at San Diego dog park, eating in restricted area: report

A woman posted a video of a stranger attacking her husband with pepper spray for allegedly not wearing a coronavirus mask at a San Diego dog park while eating lunch.

"That's me crying hysterically deep down because my innocent husband just got married for no reason," says Ash O'Brien in a Facebook post that includes the cell phone video.

O & # 39; Brien told KGTV that the incident took place Thursday afternoon at the Dusty Rhodes Dog Park in San Diego. They had brought their pug puppy to the park. She said that the person who received the pepper spray was a woman with a face mask who was in the park with her dog.

"He automatically started saying things, we didn't wear a mask when we were socially estranged," he told the station. “There was no one near us. Where necessary, we use it. "

O & # 39; Brien said the pepper spray was also angry because they were eating in the park. She said they did not know there was a park ordinance prohibiting food.

O & # 39; Brien told the station that after going to the hospital, they went to the police station to file a complaint accusing the woman of assault.

"I want him to go to jail when he assaulted my husband and I am angry about that," she said.