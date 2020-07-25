Man stuns Londoners with a face mask, like a thong

A man in London wears his public mask to his private parts.

Tim Shieff, a 32-year-old former "Ninja Warrior UK" contestant, surprised Londoners when he headed to Oxford Street. wearing nothing but a face mask turned into a thong that (barely) covered her private parts, mocking a new law that required wearing masks in public.

The Connecticut-born athlete is also a world freerunner champion and vegan YouTube sensation, according to the Daily Mail, and is known for his stunts like admitting he eats meat despite protesting against eating animals.

Shieff's publicity stunt reminds Chelsea Handler, who recently visited Instagram while working out in sneakers, leggings, and two face masks tied and strategically placed to cover her chest.