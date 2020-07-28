Man takes social distancing to new heights by picnicking on top of the tree

The images show the moment a man took social distancing to the extreme: eating his picnic in a 60-foot tree.

Dai Barrow, 32, had gone to meet friends at Royal Victoria Park in Bath, Somerset, England, when he saw the man in the tree.

He said the man seemed comfortable despite being so high in the tree, perched on its highest branches.

Barrow, a customer service manager, joked that the man was clearing social distancing "to new heights," but added that there was probably a great view from the top.

"I met a group of friends and we were kicking a ball between ourselves and we sat down for a drink. I was chatting with a friend named Vanessa and she saw the man at the top of the tree," said Barrow.

"We were incredulous, so I pulled out my phone and started recording. No one else in the park seemed to notice."

"As I got closer, I noticed that there was no one in the background waiting for him, so I was just doing that. If you can, will you, right?" He continued.

"It is absolutely a great view up there, 60 feet above Bath, hands down."

"He was definitely comfortable there, so he must have climbed either professionally or as a hobby or something."

The video was filmed on Wednesday, July 22.

This story was originally published by SWNS.