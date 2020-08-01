Man throws basketball to save girl from fox attack in New Jersey

Foxes can be cunning, but one in New Jersey has the attention span of a fruit fly.

A young man simply threw his basketball at a fox that was attacking an 8-year-old girl, and the startled creature shot out.

The girl, Dylan Dratch, was playing in a stream in a friend's backyard in Livingston, about 20 miles from Manhattan, when the fox approached and started biting his feet.

Her screams caught the attention of Matthew Nichter, 20, who was outside playing a gathering game with the three young children from another neighbor. He made a quick rest for the girl.

"I ran there, still holding the basketball I was playing with," Nichter told NBC News about the fox meeting Wednesday night. "I threw basketball away as a form of distraction and drove it away.

“Then I went back across the stream and picked up Dylan. She was scared, crying and her feet were really bloody. "

Dylan had 19 bites on his hands and legs, said his mother, Stacey Dratch. Doctors at a hospital treated Dylan and gave him a rabies vaccine, the first in a series, and an epinephrine shot because he is allergic to dogs, which are the distant cousins ​​of foxes.

Dratch believes Nichter is a hero, though he begs them to differ.

"It is really sweet and I appreciate that they feel that way," he told NBC. "I'm glad I was able to help and have been in the right place at the right time."