Man was shot dead while walking with his 6-year-old daughter in the Bronx

The New York Police Department (NYPD) released Monday Security Images of the shooting, which occurred on July 5, on Twitter.

The video shows a man, identified by police as Anthony Robinson, 29, crossing the street holding hands with a girl identified as his daughter, when a black car pulled up alongside the couple.

When Robinson paused to speak to her daughter, the images show that a person in the vehicle pulled a gun out the window and shot Robinson, who immediately fell to the ground. Then your daughter can be seen running away.

Robinson, who was shot multiple times in the chest, was transported to the BronxCare Health System where he was pronounced dead, a New York police spokesman told CNN. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.