Man was shot dead while walking with his 6-year-old daughter in the Bronx

The New York Police Department (NYPD) released Monday Security Images of the shooting, which occurred on July 5, on Twitter.

The video shows a man, identified by police as Anthony Robinson, 29, crossing the street holding hands with a girl identified as his daughter, when a black car pulled up alongside the couple.

When Robinson paused to speak to her daughter, the images show that a person in the vehicle pulled a gun out the window and shot Robinson, who immediately fell to the ground. Then your daughter can be seen running away.

Robinson, who was shot multiple times in the chest, was transported to the BronxCare Health System where he was pronounced dead, a New York police spokesman told CNN. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

New York City has seen a 44% increase in shootings this year to 511, from 355 during the same period in 2019, according to New York Police. There have been 176 murders, 23% more than last year.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York police are sending hundreds more officers by car and on foot to the streets this summer to deal with gun violence.

CNN's Ray Sanchez, Brynn Gingras, and Laura Dolan contributed to this report.



