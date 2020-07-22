Man who allegedly threw bricks at the released NYPD after posting bail

The man who allegedly threw a brick at a New York police officer during a George Floyd protest in late May was released after posting bail, sources told The Post.

Christopher Cabrera, 25, posted his $ 5,000 bond Tuesday after being arrested Monday in connection with the attack in Manhattan, a few blocks from Union Square, on May 30.

Cabrera, of the Bronx, allegedly threw the brick at a 35-year-old officer in front of 80 University Place just before 10:30 p.m. May 30, searching the officer in the helmet, according to New York Police.

The officer suffered a cut and bruise on his face and was treated at a nearby hospital, the department said.

Cabrera was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of assault and riots.