Man who threw trash on the grass over the Trump flag arrested in New Jersey

A New Jersey man with "disdain" for President Trump was arrested for repeatedly throwing his trash on the lawn of an owner who displayed a Trump flag, according to a report.

Richard Keller, 58, of Franklin Borough, has been accused of dumping his trash at a Sparta Township home numerous times in the past four months, NJ.com reported, citing police.

When the police asked Keller to give a reason for his alleged actions, he said, “I think you know why. For that flag, ”said the report.

During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, police said Keller's garbage dump decreased. But it reportedly recovered in June.

An owner-installed home surveillance system allegedly caught Keller on the spot around 5 a.m. from June 1.

Police said they also witnessed Keller in action.

"Sir. Keller had such disdain for President Trump that it infuriated him that someone showed a Trump flag," Lt. Sparta John Lamon said in a press release.

"He decided that he would continue to dump trash in his driveway to cause inconvenience."

Keller faces charges of harassment and criminal mischief.