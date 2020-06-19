Man with a machete tattoo on his face allegedly involved in a machete attack

It may take some people to the letter.

A Florida man with an apparent machete tattoo on his face was arrested for allegedly attacking someone with a machete over the weekend, authorities said.

Justin Couch, 25, is accused of cutting the victim's forearm with the razor blade, leaving him unable to move his left hand, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

The victim, an adult man, said the incident started Monday around 2:30 p.m. when Couch began arguing with him "without reason" and kicked him out of a house in Tarrytown, officers said.

When the victim asked if he could grab his wallet and cell phone before leaving, Couch allegedly said, "There is nothing here for you, go away."

He then "started hitting the victim on the arm and leg" with the flat side of a machete blade, authorities said.

"Couch then threw the machete at the victim's face," agents said.

The victim raised his left forearm to block his face and was cut with the blade, before feeling "severe pain" and passed out, officers said.

Couch apparently took the victim to the home of an unknown friend, who took him to the hospital.

He was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault.

