Man with American flag faces protesters in Portland

A black man carrying an American flag confronted protesters in front of federal court in Portland on Sunday, telling most of the white crowd that "none of you represent black lives."

The unidentified man can be seen in a video trying to prevent protesters from breaking a door and "occupying" the graffiti-covered courthouse steps.

"If you came here for justice, come here and stay with me," says the man. "I am here for justice. I am not here to tear down this f-king fence. I am not here to spray paint."

He adds: "If you don't want to be gassed: stop!"

When a member of the group tries to tell the man that they have the right to assemble peacefully, he replies, "This is not peaceful."