Man with famous face becomes internet sensation after getting stuck in Wuhan

Could the real Mr. Bean stand up?

A similar person suddenly found himself playing the leading role after he was stranded in Wuhan during the coronavirus pandemic. Making the most of the situation, he decided to publish videos showing everyday life in the city.

Due to his strange likeness, he pretended to be Mr. Bean in the photos.

Nigel Dixon, from England, was visiting friends in Wuhan when he got stuck in the city, reports the Southwest News Service (SWNS). To show people what life was like there, he started shooting videos three or four times a week dressed up as the famous character played by Rowan Atkinson.

THE NURSES OF THE CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE DELIVER THE BABY ON THE FLIGHT OF THE EMIRATES

"People had a lot of respect for me there, there was a lot of interest in me," he told SWNS. "His news channels began to refer to me as China's best-known Westerner. I can't even tell you how incredible the support I had in China was. It was immense, the warmth and love that came to me." I was between five and ten. Millions of online followers sending me support, wanting to make sure I was okay. "

At one point, Dixon had amassed 460 million followers on the Chinese version of Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My videos became a central role in educating people about what was happening in Wuhan and how to stay safe," he explained. "I appeared on China's major news channels, sometimes as Mr. Bean and sometimes as myself, and I told people to always wear a mask and to stay as long as you could. The videos were very well received, they cleared things up a lot more for outsiders. "

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

He continued, "I also made personal videos for people like Mr. Bean. I sent one to a girl who had heart problems and she said my video made her feel a lot better. It was a good distraction for me while I was out there. She gave me a sense of being, of purpose and of reward. "