Man with past clashes with law saves officer from burning car: report

There was a boom, then the house shook. Daylan McLee thought for a minute that it could have been a small earthquake until a relative rushed in to say there was a car accident involving a police cruiser outside the apartment in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, about 45 miles south of Pittsburgh.

McLee ran out and pulled an officer out of the wrecked patrol car as flames began to spread to the cabin. Police officers and others have credited McLee with saving the officer's life after Sunday night's accident.

"I don't know what went through me, but I opened the door and pushed him to a safe place across the street," McLee said Monday.

Protests over police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis that gripped the nation for weeks have exposed tensions between the police and the communities they serve, exposing serious mistrust by civilians and the frustration of law enforcement officers who say they are being painted with A brush too wide. But for McLee, the problem ran through broader questions about race and police; it was about saving a life.

Uniontown Police Lt. Thomas Kolencik's voice cracked as he told WTAE-Pittsburgh on the scene Sunday that the department was grateful that McLee was nearby when the accident occurred.

"Daylan really said," I am not going to let him die, "" Kolencik told the television station. "There just are no words to describe, you know."

Several of Officer Jay Hanley's family had thanked McLee on social media Sunday and Monday, noting that the officer was undergoing surgery after the accident for a serious leg injury.

McLee said Hanley's sister had called to thank him, along with a handful of officers and even the chief of police.

The 31-year-old said it was not a difficult decision to help another human being. But even some of his closest friends wondered if he was hesitant because of his previous interactions with some law enforcement officers.

"No. There is value in every human life. We are all children of God and I cannot imagine seeing someone burn," he said. "It doesn't matter what other people have done to me or other officers, I thought," This guy deserves to get home safely for his family. "

McLee filed a lawsuit in late 2018 against four Pennsylvania state police officers for wrongful arrest after spending a year in jail for a March 2016 fight outside an American Legion bar.

McLee had rushed to the bar in Dunbar, Pennsylvania, after her sister called saying she needed to be brought home because she had been drinking and had started a fight. When McLee arrived, he disarmed a man who was standing in the parking lot with a gun and threw the gun aside.

At least one soldier shot McLee while fleeing. The soldier said McLee pointed a gun at him twice, but security footage showed McLee disarmed the man, quickly discarded the gun and fled when they were fired.

McLee, a black man with visible tattoos on his neck and arms and twisted fears reaching under his chin, spent a year in jail before a jury cleared him of the charges after reviewing the video. That was one year away from her children and one year from her mother, who was ill at the time. She passed away last year.

McLee had another encounter with officers a few months ago, when he fled from a porch, gathering after officers in plain clothes and vests approached with drawn weapons. He said they didn't announce they were officers, and he stopped running and put his hands to his head when they yelled that they were police officers.

He said he was accused of fleeing and resisting arrest, but said that during that arrest, an officer kicked him in the face through a fence and broke his lip. He said the use of force was caught by a security camera and he plans to fight the charges.

But McLee emphasized forgiveness and said he couldn't blame all the cops for the bad interactions he had with others.

"We need to work on our humanity … that's the main problem in this world. We are stuck on how to get up or get even, and that is not how I was raised to be. You learn, you live, you keep going and you have always taught me to forgive big You can't base every day of your life on an interaction you have with an individual. " – Daylan McLee

McLee's attorney, Alec Wright, said he is not surprised that his client acted quickly and without being jaded.

"Throughout his life, Daylan McLee has had multiple unwarranted encounters with police officers just because of the color of his skin," said Wright. Those encounters make him the perfect candidate to hate and resent the police. But, that's not Daylan … The answer is not to ignore human life; the answer is to accept it for all that it is. That is Daylan.

Police said Officer McLee helped rescue him. He was rushed to a hospital in West Virginia, where he underwent surgery and is recovering. McLee said after the accident, he realized he had spoken to Hanley about three weeks earlier when the officer was on patrol.

"I realized after I had seen him. He speaks to people; he says hello; he is not an officer who harasses anyone. He told me about the heat that was coming for us," he said.

McLee has a 13-year-old son, Avian, whom he is trying to teach not to judge anyone by the color of their skin, the work they have, or what other people might say about them, but to look at people. . as individuals.

"Some people may think I look intimidating … and I can't hate the soldier who shot me for what he doesn't know," said McLee.

"I don't want to be called a hero. I just want to be known as an individual who is an honest man. It doesn't matter … what or where, just an honest person," he added. "And I hope (that soldier) sees this and knows he's forgiven. "

Uniontown police did not comment Monday on the accident or McLee's actions, saying questions should be directed to the Pennsylvania State Police that is investigating the accident. Phone calls and emails to a Troop B spokesperson were not returned.