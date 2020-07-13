Manchester City lifts 2-year ban on Champions League

Manchester City successfully lifted its two-year ban from the Champions League on Monday.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld the City's appeal against UEFA's ban, but imposed a fine of 10 million euros ($ 11.3 million) for failing to cooperate with investigators.

The three-judge verdict clarifies the team trained by Pep Guardiola to play in the group stage of the Champions League next season. The case does not affect the City's place in this season's competition, which resumes next month.

City's victory guarantees tens of millions of dollars in UEFA awards next season. It also protects against players who are going to seek Champions League action with another club.

Guardiola had promised to stay in Manchester "no matter what happens" in court.

UEFA punished Man City in February for "serious breaches" of the rules that control the club's finances and do not cooperate with investigators. The allegations included that City, owned by the Abu Dhabi royal family, cheated UEFA for several years to comply with financial integrity rules, known as the Financial Fair Play, necessary to participate in European club competitions.

City denied wrongdoing and said it had "irrefutable evidence" that the claims were not true.

The urgent ruling came a month after a three-day hearing conducted by video link between Switzerland and England. A full verdict detailing the evidence, expert witness testimony, and judges' reasons is unlikely to be published for at least several weeks.

UEFA-appointed investigators opened a case after German magazine Der Spiegel published leaked emails from the club and documents from city officials in November 2018. They were probably obtained by a hacker from Portugal.

The published evidence seemed to show that City misled UEFA by overstating the 2012-16 sponsorship deals and hiding the revenue stream tied to state-backed companies in Abu Dhabi.

City never disputed that the documents were authentic, but argued that the evidence was stolen and reported out of context.

UEFA had previously signed on accounts submitted by City since 2014. That year, UEFA fined City 20 million euros ($ 22.6 million) of the Champions League cash prizes in a first wave of evaluations. of the finances of European clubs.

UEFA could choose to challenge CAS's ruling in the Swiss supreme court. Federal appeals in CAS cases are rarely successful and only consider limited grounds of legal procedure.