manchester-united-captain-harry-maguire-‘fully-co-operating’-with-police-after-incident

(Newsdio) Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is “fully co-operating” with Greek police, the English Premier League club said Friday, after three Britons allegedly threatened police officers and attacked one of them.

The defender, 27, has been holidaying on the island of Mykonos and was reportedly involved in an incident on Friday morning.

Manchester United said in a statement that it was aware of the incident involving Maguire.

“Contact has been made with Harry [Maguire], and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities. At this time we will be making no further comment,” it read.

A spokesperson for the South Aegean Police Directorate confirmed three arrests, including a footballer, had taken place but could not provide names.

“Three foreigners, aged 27, 28, and 29, were arrested today (August 21, 2020) in Mykonos by police officers of the Mykonos Police Department, against whom a case file has been opened for the offences of violence against police officials, court officials, disobedience, bodily harm, insult and attempted bribery of an employee,” read a statement from Greek police. “In particular, early in the morning, patrolling police officers in the area of ​​Mykonos intervened and resolved a dispute between citizens, however, three foreigners involved in the incident turned against them, insulting and hitting a police officer with fists. “The three foreigners were taken to the Mykonos Police Station, where upon their arrival they strongly resisted, pushing and beating three police officers. “One of the detainees then tried to offer money so that the procedure against them would not be completed.” Maguire joined the Old Trafford club from Leicester in 2019 for over $100 million and helped guide the team to a third-place finish in the Premier League this season. He recently played in United’s Europa League semifinal defeat to Sevilla on Sunday. Newsdio has reached out to Maguire’s agent, Triple S Sports Management, for comment but has yet to receive a response.

Newsdio’s Aleks Klosok contributed to this report.