Manchester United is suing Football Manager for the use of his name • newsdio

16 years after the launch of Sports Interactive's first Football Manager game, and 28 years after the release of the first Championship Manager game, Manchester United is suing the developer for the use of his name in the game.

As reported by The Guardian, Manchester United has initiated legal action against Sega and Sports Interactive for allegedly infringing on its trademark.

Counter, Sega and Sports Interactive said the use of the club name in the popular simulation series is "a legitimate reference to Manchester United's soccer team in a soccer context," noting that it has been used in Football Manager and its predecessor Championship Manager. since 1992 "without claim of the claimant".

In a tweet, Sports Interactive chief Miles Jacobson said he was unable to comment on the process.

For obvious reasons, all I can say right now is that I can't / can't talk about ongoing legal proceedings … – Miles Jacobson (@milesSI) May 22, 2020

Sports Interactive developed Championship Manager games since 1992 before separating from its then publisher Eidos in 2003. Since 2004 it has released a Football Manager game every year. Sports Interactive was purchased by Sega in 2006.

United also claims that Football Manager infringes its trademark Manchester United logo by not wearing the official Manchester United crest in the game. This "deprives the registered owner of his right to obtain the club's shield license," Manchester United attorneys said.

"Consumers expect to see the club crest next to the Manchester United name … and this failure to do so amounts to illicit use," argued United, although the club's attorney accepted that this argument was "somewhat novel, and certainly in the context of video games, but it is certainly debatable. "

To counter this, Sega and Sports Interactive's attorney said the "simplified" club badge used in the game was "one of 14 generic logo templates chosen at random by the Football Manager game engine each time a new game "and" clearly indicates that use of the Manchester United (logo) is not authorized by the complainant. "

Manchester United in Football Manager 2020.

On the name issue, attorneys for Sega and Sports Interactive said United is trying to "avoid legitimate competition in the video game arena by preventing parties unauthorized by the claimant from using the name of the Manchester United football team in those games. "

"The plaintiff has accepted the defendants' use of the name of the Manchester United football team in the game Football Manager and cannot now complain about such use," says the written defense of Sega and Sports Interactive.

Preventing Football Manager from using the name Manchester United "would amount to an unreasonable restriction on the right to freedom of expression to restrict the use of the words & # 39; Manchester United & # 39; to refer to a team in a computer game" .

Brilliantly, Sega and Sports Interactive's attorney noted that Sports Interactive has sent copies of Football Manager to club officials and players for years, "and there have been a number of positive press comments and tweets about the game."

"In addition, claimant staff working on the data analysis and exploration teams have contacted SI on several occasions to request access to the Football Manager database for exploration and investigation purposes."

Of course, current Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken openly about how he started playing Football Manager when he was a player at the club, and even helped hone his tactics.

"It is a fantastic game, I have learned a lot about football," said Solskjaer in 2013. "I remember thinking the same thing then, what I do as a coach, you want to give young people a chance and see them develop." Many of my players play FIFA and Football Manager. I think it helps them understand soccer better. "

Sega and Sports Interactive added: "There is no risk of confusion or damage to the claimant's EU trademarks … caused by the activities of the accused."

United's attorney asked Mr. Justice Morgan to allow the club to modify his claim to include an indictment of modifications, including trademark replicas. United's attorneys argue that Sega and Sports Interactive "encouraged" this "by promoting patch providers in various ways and, of course, directly benefited from avoiding the need to take a license and enjoy higher sales of their game." .

According to The Guardian's report, Morgan reserved his judgment on United's request to modify his claim at a later date.

The suit rekindles memories of Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer series, which in the past used fake team names for clubs in the game. Manchester United has gone through some fake names in PES, like Aragon, Trad Bricks and Man Red. Could the Football Manager be forced to follow suit?