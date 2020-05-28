Mandalorian art offers a detailed look at the designs of Paz Vizla and Jetpack

Paz Vizla, one of the many characters in The Mandalorian, has been featured in an art recently revealed by Lucasfilm's character conceptual designer.

New The Mandalorian art offers a detailed look at Paz Vizla and his jetpack. Thanks to the degree of success that Disney & # 39; s Star Wars The television series has accomplished, it would be easy to believe that Baby Yoda, aka The Child, is the biggest draw of the popular show. For some, perhaps, Baby Yoda is indeed a huge draw. Also, the character will probably continue to provide The Mandalorian A substantial boost once Season 2 2 arrives this fall.

There are still a lot of questions to ask about the series, and while Baby Yoda doesn't require much attention, The Mandalorian offers a whole world of characters to focus and discuss. One of those characters is a Mandalorian known as Paz Vizla. Voiced by series creator and highly successful filmmaker Jon Favreau, Vizla's arrival in episode three briefly showed off his abilities, as he wrestled with the Mandalorian (aka Din Djarin), only to later help Djarin escape the planet Nevarro.

Vizla's efforts, as well as his dedication to the Mandalorian clan, have managed to make him another popular character in the television series. Since Vizla has barely appeared at all The Mandalorian However, he still maintains a certain degree of popularity, there is a lot that can be done with the character in the future. Currently, it's unclear if fans will see Vizla again in the upcoming season, but it seems quite possible. For now at least, Vizla fans and The Mandalorian You can see a detailed look at the character as well as his jetpack design. The artwork (below) comes to us courtesy of a Tweet from Brian Matyas, Lucasfilm character concept designer.

According to Matyas, he made several paintings of the character and this particular image appeared in the Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. It's a great portrayal of Vizla wearing her jetpack, and she's sure to thrill fans of the character and the TV series even further before the new season launches. Exactly what has become of Vizla since the last time the public saw the character is unknown, as the Mandalorians in Nevarro paid a heavy price for helping Djarin escape with The Child. The series hinted at the survival of at least some of the heroic Mandalorians, and given the number of unanswered questions that will likely be addressed in the second season, there is every reason to believe that Vizla's fate will receive at least some attention.

Admittedly, Vizla may not be a priority for the series, as there are more pressing issues and characters to explore. At the same time, however, Vizla's connection to Djarin is quite important, as the character is leading the drive to save the lives of Djarin and The Child. It would be great to see a wider range of Mandalorian characters in upcoming episodes of The Mandalorian, which would allow fans a better understanding of the mysterious clan, as well as giving Favreau more opportunities to make a cameo in his wonderful series.

Brian Matyas

