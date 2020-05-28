Mandalorian Season 2 Can End The Boba Fett Fan Divide

New characters in The Mandalorian season 2 could work together to give fans the first truly multi-faceted look at Boba Fett's legacy.

The MandalorianDin Djarin will join Boba Fett and Cobb Vanth in Season 2, and together they will be able to give Star Wars Fans everything they want from the Fett character, even if they want very different things. Although The Mandalorian Following the adventures of Din, who is a member of the titular culture, it seemed inevitable that the show would eventually have to boast the legacy of Boba Fett, a character whose immense popularity among fans sparked interest in Mandalorian culture in the first place. .

Bounty hunter Boba Fett first appeared in The Star Wars Holiday Special before making his big screen debut in The Empire Strikes BackThey both established him as a fan-favorite character by virtue of his quiet demeanor, striking armor, and aura of danger. While his ruthless reputation remains to this day, this person was somehow undermined by the ignorable ending he finds himself in. Return of the Jedi, when he is accidentally hit in the Sarlacc pit by Han Solo. Also, an argument against his popularity suggests that, ultimately, Fett not long ago during his movie appearances, he simply serves as a muscle for top villains.

With The Mandalorian season 2 including Star Wars Characters like Djarin, Vanth and Fett in a show that revolves around the latter's almost mythical image, can really do justice to all of these conflicting views. Din Djarin, as a faithful representative of Mandalorian culture, can represent the Platonic ideal of Boba Fett that some fans revere, providing a cool and elegant efficiency, largely avoiding the need to reconcile it with the inevitable failures of any individual character. By contrast, Cobb Vanth, by donning Fett's armor, also makes use of the cultural status found there, but for a more practical and personal purpose, as he attempts to protect Freetown in his role as sheriff. Emphasizing the value of the bounty hunter image alone, and giving it such a wildly different purpose, could be a riff on Fett's reputation that rests on some looks that were very little barking and almost no bite.

Boba Fett himself will be the most interesting addition to The Mandalorian season 2, because he is the root of this debate and therefore could be taken in any of these directions. On the one hand, his age and alleged seniority among the Mandalorian people could certainly be used as a reverent metaphor that the character is the real-world inspiration for culture. On the other hand, he was the one who experienced such an infamously (almost) embarrassing death, so the onus is on the show to explain not only how Boba Fett survived Return of the Jedi, but also if and how he could have humiliated his world view.

But even if Season 2 chooses to lean on the more pessimistic elements of Fett's backstory, there may still be a chance for redemption, in a roundabout way. Temuera Morrison is rumored to be playing not only Boba Fett, but also Rex, a soldier and clone of Jango Fett whose journey is shown in The Clone Wars. In a sense, Rex is the heroic alternative to Boba Fett, fighting for the Republic during the Clone Wars, then resisting his programming during Order 66, and fighting for the Rebel Alliance during the Galactic Civil War. If he appears, he can play with Fett's notions as an antihero, which both fan adoration and the tragic backstory of the trilogy would support, without explicitly rewriting the character as virtuous.

Boba Fett's impact on the Star Wars fandom cannot be underestimated; In terms of popularity in relation to the number of lines filmed, he is easily the most successful character in the series. But this ratio also magnifies the scrutiny placed on their on-screen actions, which has led to division in the interpretation of fans. Unlike choosing a definitive perspective on Fett, season 2 of The Mandalorian It could be in a unique position to justify and legitimize a number of conflicting views by giving fans a multifaceted vision of how much can be extrapolated from an iconic blank helmet.

