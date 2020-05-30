Mandalorian's original description for "The Child" was a Yoda baby

Din Djarin's fifty-year-old adoptive son (Pedro Pascal) is officially called "The Boy" in The Mandalorian, but is known to almost everyone else as Baby Yoda, and that's how it was described in the script. The latest episode of the Disney + docuseries Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian dive into the creative process of bringing the lovable tyke to life, starting with the description of him on the page: "A baby. The same race as Yoda"

Showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, along with everyone else involved in The MandalorianI have been careful to avoid referring to the Child as "Baby Yoda". However, with season 1 over, the show has yet to give it any other names, so Baby Yoda has stayed. Because the Yoda species is so mysterious (there is no name for it in the canon, and only the other Yoda-like creature we've seen is Yaddle), The Mandalorian You have an opportunity to reveal more about Yoda's people and where they come from. However, until that happens, the Child is caught in a strange limbo as to the name.

Episode 5 of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian focuses on the practical effects of the program and the creation of Baby Yoda. Among the behind-the-scenes materials shown is a script page for The Mandalorian episode 1, "Chapter 1: The Mandalorian". The scene in which the Mandalorian and his fellow bounty hunter IG-11 discover that their target is actually just a baby name, drops Yoda in The Child's first description.

Although Baby Yoda's official name is "The Boy," the creatives featured on Disney gallery they mostly refer to him as "the baby" or "baby". Werner Herzog, who was absolutely in love with the puppet, refers to her as Yoda at one point before correcting himself and also calling him "the baby," but fans shouldn't read too much about it. The actors involved in the show likely didn't know Baby Yoda's true identity when the docuseries were filmed (though they might know now that Season 2 is over).

The Mandalorian Season 1 ended with Din Djarin and Baby Yoda forming a new clan of two, and they ventured into space to try and find Baby Yoda's people. The baby is unlikely to get an official name anytime soon, since Din doesn't have much interest in names; His was kept so secret that almost no one knew, and it wasn't revealed until the final episode of the season.

Baby Yoda remains primarily a puzzle. We know that both the mysterious client of Herzog and the imperial remnant Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) want to get their hands on him, and that despite his young age (?) He already has tremendous command of the Force (although he is tired of using it) ) But as the Mandalorian searches for answers in Season 2, we can finally get a proper name for that adorable face.

