Mandela's grandson says former South African leader "would have admired" Black Lives Matter movement

Nelson Mandela's grandson said Tuesday that the former South African leader "would have admired" the worldwide Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the deaths of two African-Americans while in police custody.

South African MP Nkosi Zwelivelile "Mandla" Mandela made the comments during an interview with Sky News.

"We are seeing a change in global policy in the sense that the oppressed nations, through the Black Lives Matter, now they have been given a voice to be heard, "Mandela told Kay Burley of Sky News.

"To speak out against injustices and serious human rights violations; whether in the United States, Britain or Australia, or in Palestine, Western Sahara or Kashmir, they are beginning to have a platform to express themselves," said Mandela. . said.

He argued that the Black Lives Matter protests have shifted from focusing primarily on racism to also encompassing global human rights issues.

"We have to see what happened as a change in racism, in terms of understanding the injustices and the serious violation of human rights that have been imposed, particularly against African-Americans," said Mandela.

He continued: "But when you move out and look at how they have sparked many protests around the world, it is the realization that many people are now beginning to see that they can no longer remain silent. To be silent is to be complicit in what is actually happening. around the world ".

Her grandfather Nelson Mandela became a global icon during South Africa's apartheid era. He became the country's first black head of state in 1994, after a 27-year prison sentence. His administration helped dismantle the apartheid legacy.

A wave of global protests erupted late last month after George Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis, died in the custody of a white police officer. Calls to fight systemic racism increased over the weekend after a black man in Atlanta was shot in the back as he fled from police and pointed an electric pistol at officers.