Mandy Rose says promotions are easier without fans hijacking the show | Newsdio

WWE superstar Mandy Rose recently appeared on the Gorilla Position podcast. The SmackDown Superstar would be debating a number of topics from her recent WWE career on the show, including how she and Sonya Deville have had to continue their longstanding enmity without the assistance of fans at the WWE Performance Center.

"It is very difficult, and I think where our promotion segment was established for us, I think a couple of weeks before the games," Mandy began. "The importance of Sonya Deville and my relationship really intensified in that promotion because of the excitement, and we were able to hear Sonya's voice that we really hadn't heard before."

Rose would go on to explain, "I think the excitement of the two of them and how real it is [helps the story]. Because we were great friends and we liked the sisters. The best friends make the best rivalries. I think after that night it was one of those nights we were like, 'wow'. "

Mandy would discuss the benefits of having a show without fan attendance, specifically during promotions on the show where fans couldn't "hijack" the show with damaging chants. "Without fans it is a fight, but I think personally, and some other people have said it about the closed set, for that promotion. It was very intimate and it is almost better that we did not listen to the chants of" what "and you know all that. And for us we sure would love to be in front of a crowd, but I think it had a different feel on a closed set like that. And we really felt it was [more intimate], you know, which was good, so we tried to get The positive ".

