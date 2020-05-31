Maneater: Fawtick Bayou Nutrient Cache Locations

This guide will help players locate each nutrient cache in Fawtick Bayou and teach them how to collect them in Maneater.

The newest Tripwire Interactive game, Man eater, puts the player in control of a man-eating shark for revenge. After the player's mother is brutally murdered, the player is tasked with hunting down his mother's killer to avenge his death. And while the game's main story revolves around becoming the world's most famous killer shark, there are plenty of side activities to keep the player busy. Man eater It may be an em-up shark on the surface, but it's also a giant giant.

Man eater It has three main collectibles: collectible number plates, nutrient chassis, and benchmarks. Nutrient caches are some of the most valuable collectibles, especially during the beginning of the game. Finding and opening one of these caches will reward the player with a ton of nutrients and XP, and some of them will even have rare nutrients, like mutagens inside. There are 17 nutrient caches and Fawtick Bayou, and this guide will help players collect them all.

Fawtick Bayou Nutrient Cache Locations at Maneater

As mentioned earlier, nutrient caches are great ways to collect nutrient loads and XP quickly, and luckily most are hidden from the naked eye. There are 17 nutrient caches scattered around Fawtick Bayou, which is the first place players visit in Maneater. As a baby shark, nutrient hiding places are some of the best ways to level up and improve starting skills, and as such should be a priority when starting out. However, not all nutrient stores can be obtained as a baby or even a teenage shark. However, all nutrient cache locations are marked in red on the map provided above.

Most of the caches on the map above can be found like a baby shark, and all of the caches can be found in the water so players don't have to worry about finding any on land. However, some land is required to be crossed to get some sneaky hiding places, and other hiding places are locked behind metal grates. There are a couple of hiding places hidden in separate bodies of water that are surrounded by dirt. Players will need to cross a small land mass to access these areas. These masses are small enough to cross like a baby shark, but it may be easier to wait until the player is a teenager.

Plus, there are plenty of hiding places hidden behind breakable grids that only a teenage or adult shark can break. However, the amount of XP a shark gains from collecting nutrient caches should propel the player into adulthood in no time.

Man eater It is available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

