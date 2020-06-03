Maneater: How To Kill The Apex Alligator

There are many creatures to fight in Maneater. The apex crocodile can be troublesome and this guide will show you how to avoid it and level up.

Man eater is a game with many deadly waters populated by predatory sea monsters. One in particular is the Apex Alligator and it can be a formidable enemy to the shark if it is not prepared for the confrontation. This guide will introduce design methods on how to beat it.

Man eater It was released on May 22, 2020 by Tripwire Interactive. It is an epic tale of revenge with a shark that was disfigured by a feverish Cajun shark hunter named & # 39; Scaly Pete & # 39; after he also killed the shark's mother. Being an action RPG, Man eater is a Metroidvania-style game in which players start out as a harmless puppy in the swamp, gradually earning XP to eventually become a Megalodon. The shark begins with basic "bite attacks" and can eventually use its tail to hit enemies and stun them to establish a final attack. Therefore, there are slight science fiction elements intertwined in the game where the shark can develop & # 39; electric spikes & # 39; and even armor. Players must "act like a shark" and consume everything in sight. The more nutrients the shark absorbs, the bigger and badder it will become.

The locations throughout the game are vast and quite different. Players will begin their journey in the swamp and fight through; sewage systems, beaches and, finally, in open water. Breaking into other locations requires specific upgrades and move sets that players will need to progress through the game. Exploring the waters and finding collectibles is recommended to help unfold the story and even increase the chances of the shark evolving. Sometimes, there are bosses who act as "gatekeepers" in the form of & # 39; Apex Predators & # 39; They can be a brutal fight for the shark, unless they are properly equipped. Exist; Orcas, sperm whales, other sharks and even alligators. Players will encounter the Apex Alligator at the beginning of the game in Fawtick Bayou and must use methods to avoid this.

How to Beat the Apex Alligator in Maneater

Stand & # 39; tooth to tooth & # 39; with the Apex Alligator (which is at level 20) it happens when the shark is still a cub at the beginning of the game. Therefore, it is recommended that players do not fight until Fawtick Bayou is fairly clean and there is enough XP accumulated (level 5-10 ideally). The general rule of thumb is to avoid fighting enemies until the shark is approximately the same size as the enemy. This is a good visual indicator that the shark is tough enough to fight whatever is in front of it. Players can usually defeat a sea creature that is a few levels above, if they play smart. When it comes to fighting alligators in ManeateA, there is a specific way to combat them.

Alligators can be considered the "heavy class" on the list of marine predators. They are generally slow, but can inflict massive damage with their attacks. It is better to swim quickly and take a few bites (preferably on your side) and then withdraw. The Apex Alligator in Fawtick Bayou is not much different in terms of its attacks. It is simply bigger and more aggressive. Thus, it comes with a devastating "quick attack" that, if connected, will follow with a barrel. The alligator will also hit players with its own "tail attack" that will send them flying through the water. There's a fractional second visual hint with his & # 39; tail attack & # 39 ;, in the sense that it will lift its tail before it turns. So keep an eye on him.

The moment the tail is raised, be prepared to use the "dodge button" to avoid it. This is also true with his & # 39; fast attack & # 39 ;. The best way to beat the Apex Alligator is to stick to the tried and true "hit and run" tactic. Bite a few times and run away. If the opportunity is revealed, hit it with the shark's tail. When retiring, always eat a catfish or two to keep the energy meter full. Fortunately, the swamp has room to dodge and escape, if necessary. This method can be a bit tedious, but eventually, players will destroy the boss's health and be eliminated. Be patient and try not to be too greedy with attacks, slow and steady will win this race. Defeating the Apex Crocodile will reward the player with the "Amphibian Organ Evolution Upgrade" and "+ 2000 Proteins, Fats and Minerals" resources. Also, beating this boss will officially clear Fawtick Bayou's location for finalist players.

Man eater is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows

