Maneater: How to Kill the Apex Barracuda

Players will have to face various powerful enemies in Maneater. This guide will show players how to shoot down the Barracuda Apex

While the players are swimming through the world of Man eater and eating everything in their path, they will find very few creatures that can resist their attack. Most animals tend to run away from the player's powerful bull shark jaws or float helplessly while consuming. However, there are a few different animals, like other sharks or alligators, that will fight decently before turning into food.

Not only are there other predators fighting the player, but each area has an Apex Predator that is much stronger than others. These fights are very difficult for players who are not prepared. Each Apex has abilities and skills that other animals don't have access to, and they can do much more damage than their normal counterparts. This guide will show players how to shoot down the Barracuda Apex Predator.

Maneater: How to Find the Apex Barracuda

The Apex Barracuda will be the first Apex Predator that players will have a chance to take on and will be found in the game's second location, Dead Horse Lake. Players will be able to face Apex Barracuda once they reach level 6 and have completed various missions in the Dead Horse Lake area. They will then receive a quest and a marker pointing to the area where they can find the Barracuda.

Maneater: fighting Apex barracuda

Players most likely don't have a lot of upgrades to aid them in this fight, but they should level up any abilities they have to aid them in combat. Players should also try to be around level 7 or 8 to make sure they are strong enough to make this fight a lot easier since Barracuda will be bigger and faster than the player while in Pup stage. Before focusing on the Apex, players will also want to make sure to kill any other predators lurking in the area.

The most important thing the Barracuda has is its ridiculous speed. It is capable of firing through the area like lightning, making it difficult to see or track. The Apex Barracuda will notice the player and swim towards them very quickly to bite. Players will want to use the dodge button when this happens. After attacking, the Barracuda will enter a brief cooldown period where it glows and is unable to attack. This is an opportunity to do a lot of damage to the boss.

Players will want to stick to this dodge and attack strategy throughout the fight to take down Baracuda as quickly as possible. Players will probably slip a few times and take a considerable amount of damage. If this happens, swim far and track some smaller animals to consume for health.

Man eater playable on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

