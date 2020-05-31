Maneater: iconic places of Fawtick Bayou

This guide will show players how to locate the 10 Fawtick Bayou landmarks and how to collect them in the new shark simulator, Maneater.

The newest Tripwire Interactive game, Man eater, puts the player in control of a man-eating shark for revenge. After the player's mother is brutally murdered, the player is tasked with hunting down his mother's killer to avenge his death. And while the game's main story revolves around becoming the world's most famous killer shark, there are plenty of side activities to keep the player busy. Man eater It may be an em-up shark on the surface, but it is also a giant to pick up a thon.

Man eater It has three main collectibles: collectible number plates, nutrient chassis, and benchmarks. Landmarks are small yellow signs that can generally be found underwater. Once destroyed, the player will get an up-close look at one of the many landmarks in the world. Players will also get an idea of ​​how the location they are in came to be. While finding and breaking these signs is a great way to learn Earth's history, it's also a great way to gain XP and nutrients.

Fawtick Bayou Landmarks in Maneater

Benchmarks are unique collectibles as they offer players a little history lesson as well as lots of XP. And, most landmarks can be found underwater, making them incredibly easy to collect. If a player is looking to level up quickly in the early stages of the game, collecting benchmarks is definitely the way to go, as almost everyone can be collected by sharks while they are in their baby phase. All Fawtick Bayou waypoint locations are indicated on the map above with red dots.

There are 10 Fawtick Bayou benchmarks to collect, and while most can be collected directly from the door, there are still a couple that players can expect to obtain. Two of the landmarks are found within smaller bodies of water that require sharks to traverse a bit of land to reach. This can be a little dangerous for a baby shark, but it is very easy to find for adolescent sharks. However, since Fawtick Bayou is the first location the player visits, it is worth collecting the 8 that are not hard to reach, and by then the player should be able to become a teenage shark to collect the last two.

After collecting all 10 and completing your vacation scrapbook, the player will be rewarded with a ton of XP and nutrients that can be used to upgrade and evolve the player's shark.

Man eater is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows

