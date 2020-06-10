Manfred says & # 39; 100% & # 39; MLB season possibility, new proposal soon

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred says there is a "100%" major league ball odds this year.

Major League Baseball will make another proposal to start the delayed pandemic season in empty stadiums, but Manfred promised Wednesday to unilaterally order the opening day if no deal is reached.

"I can tell you unequivocally that we are going to play Major League Baseball this year," he said.

Manfred insisted that the chance of playing this year was "100%".

The players' association made its second proposal Tuesday, asking for a regular 89-game season and 100% of the prorated wages. The MLB plan the day before was for a 76 game season, it would guarantee 50% of the prorated wages and an additional 25% of money by the end of the postseason.

"It will be another significant move in player management in terms of the salary issue that has kept us apart," Manfred said during an interview with ESPN before the network covered the amateur draft.

"We hope it will produce a reciprocal movement from the players association, that we will see a number other than 100% in salary and some recognition of 89 games, given where we are on the calendar during the pandemic." it's not realistic, "he said.

MLB has threatened a shorter schedule if players insist on 100% of their prorated wages. The union would likely file a complaint, alleging that a longer schedule was financially feasible and asking referee Mark Irvings to award damages.

There has been no major league schedule of less than 80 games since 1879. Both the MLB and the union have proposed expanding the playoffs from 10 teams to 16 this year and next, but that expanded postseason depends on a deal.

"I would prefer to negotiate a new agreement with the MLBPA that allows us to have more games and solves the problems that have separated us amicably," said Manfred. “But at the end of the day, we negotiated for the right in March to start the season in a series of games that we selected in these particular circumstances. And if necessary, we will exercise that right. "

A March 26 deal required prorated wages in exchange for $ 170 million in salary advances and a length of service guarantee even if no games were played.

Manfred would not disclose when he would order a shorter schedule. MLB initially proposed 82 games and the union responded with 114. While the players want to extend the postseason until November, teams fear that a second wave of the coronavirus would jeopardize the postseason. The playoffs alone generate $ 787 million in broadcast revenue, before selling any games caused by an expansion.

"Every day that passes, we lose the ability to play at least one game, and that's really the time pressure that's important right now," Manfred said.

The players' association declined to comment on Manfred's comments.

MLB claims that each additional regular-season game in empty stadiums causes a loss of $ 640,000 because 40% of revenue is tied to the door. The union has disputed the MLB figures but claims it has not been given the data it needs to do a full evaluation.

Manfred told MLB Network that the parties were "very, very close" to the agreement on health protocols.