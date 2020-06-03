Manhattan Bridge protesters find New York police blockades at both ends, leave peacefully

They fought against the law, and the law won.

A large crowd of George Floyd protesters in NYThe Manhattan Bridge pulled away peacefully Tuesday night after being stranded there, blocked by New York Police locks at both ends of the span, according to reports.

Brooklyn protesters planned to use the bridge to cross into Manhattan in defiance of the strictest 8 p.m. from the city. curfew – only to discover that the police would not allow them to enter the island, reported WPIX-TV from New York.

NYC ON EDGE: GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTERS IGNORE EARLY CURFEW, NYPD APPLIES NEW ROAD BLOCKS

More police behind them wouldn't let them go back to Brooklyn, either, at least not right away.

Finally, around 11 p.m., protesters were allowed to return to Brooklyn, the report said.

Elsewhere in the city, more looting was reported, but it is believed that Tuesday night was less hectic than Monday night, when widespread violence and looting led New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to question whether New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his police department were awake. to the task of keeping the city safe.

"The NYPD and the mayor didn't do their job last night, I think so," said Cuomo.

But late Tuesday, de Blasio seemed convinced that the night would not be a repeat of Monday.

"Very quiet situation", de Blasio wrote on Twitter after 11 p.m. "So far, the curfew is certainly helping, based on everything I've seen in Brooklyn and Manhattan in the past three hours."