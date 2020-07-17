Manhattan rents drop for the first time in a decade

You know: the rent was too high.

Manhattan rents have dropped for the first time since 2010, according to a new study.

The July 16 report from real estate listing site StreetEasy, which analyzed property prices during the second quarter of 2020, attributed the first year-over-year decrease in 10 years to lack of demand for apartments and increased vacancies as New Yorkers. flee the city due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From April to June 2019, the average rental in Manhattan was $ 3,395 a month, according to StreetEasy. During the same period in 2020, it was $ 3,300, a reduction of 2.8 percent.

Not only did 34.7 percent of all Manhattan rentals get a discount, a new record for that metric, but the owners in the district also cut a record 6.7 percent discount on rentals. That equates to $ 221 per month, or $ 2,652 per year.

Since home work orders remain for many city professionals, there is no current need to live close to offices, or even to choose a platform for their easy commute. As a result, homeowners looking to fill vacant apartments are turning to rent reductions to lure new tenants to what was once the epicenter of the virus.

Many rentals in major Manhattan districts lowered their prices in the second quarter, a StreetEasy search shows. For example, a study at 145 W. 12th St. in the generally sought-after neighborhood of Greenwich Village was listed in late June for $ 2,700 a month, then reduced its price by 8 percent to $ 2,495 five days later. (It's still on the market for $ 2,000 after two additional prices.) In nearby Soho, a one-bedroom rental at 104 Sullivan St. hit the market for $ 2,800 in early June before dropping its order to $ 2,650 by the end of the month. .

Rents are also falling in Brooklyn. In that district, 25.6 percent of rental units received discounts in the second quarter, 8.6 percent more than in the same period in 2019. In Queens, the downward trend is the same. There, 22.5 percent of rentals saw discounts, a 4.7 percent increase from last year, StreetEasy notes.

Beyond price cuts, tenants get other benefits, like more flexible move-in dates.

A 25-year-old Brooklyn tenant told The Post that she could negotiate the price of her new one-bedroom room in Carroll Gardens. At the $ 1,950 a month list, it dropped to $ 1,900, and he was able to sign the lease a full month before moving out in mid-June.

"A lot of places in New York won't let you do it that far in advance," he said.

While prices and demand have dropped, New Yorkers are still looking at apartment listings. StreetEasy reports that the number of visitors to the site has actually increased.

For example, Brooklyn received the biggest jump in search interest year-over-year during the second quarter, with 26 percent more searches than in 2019. In Queens, that number increased by 24 percent; in Manhattan, 15 percent year-over-year.

It's not just tenants with expired leases on the horizon, according to StreetEasy, but also people verifying how the ongoing pandemic can affect rental prices. Many assume they could get better deals if they move.