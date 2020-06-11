Manhunt is underway in California after an agent was shot in an "ambush" attack.

"We feel this was an ambush that he planned," said San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson. "He intended for the officers to leave the police department and attack them."

The suspect began shooting at police cars shortly after 3 a.m. (local time) when they entered the city center and station, Parkinson said.

A sheriff's deputy who came to the station to help police officers was shot in the head, the sheriff said. The deputy was in serious but stable condition on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect, a dark-haired man in his 20s and 30s, has not been arrested, the sheriff's office said.