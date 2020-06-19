Manhunt up and running after officer's death, another wounded in New Zealand: report

WELLINGTON, New Zealand – An unarmed police officer was shot and killed and another was injured after they attempted to stop a car in New Zealand's largest city on Friday morning, police said. A large search was underway in Auckland for the suspected shooter and another person who escaped in a second car.

A bystander was also hit by the suspect's car and injured. On Friday night, police said they had found a gun and were talking to two "people of interest" in the case. They said police would remain on armed alert until they confirmed that they had the suspect in custody.

NEW ZEALAND REPORTS THE THIRD NEW CASE OF CORONAVIRUS BROUGHT FROM OUTER COUNTRY

While trying to stop the car, officers briefly lost sight of it and it crashed shortly thereafter, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said. When police approached, a man came out with a long-barreled weapon and shot the two officers multiple times, Coster said.

The officers carried no weapons. The New Zealand police do not routinely carry weapons, but generally have them available in the trunk of their vehicles.

"This is a shocking situation. It is the worst news that the police and the families of police officers can receive in the course of what we do. " – Andrew Coster, Auckland Police Commissioner

"This is a shocking situation," Coster told the media. "It is the worst news that the police and the families of police officers can receive in the course of what we do."

Coster said the injured officer was hospitalized with serious leg injuries, while the viewer also suffered serious injuries and remained in a hospital. Both were in stable condition.

As the manhunt unfolded, eight schools in the area were closed, Coster said, and police installed laces on the roads. They advised people to stay away.

The second car was found abandoned. Local media reported that heavily armed police had raided at least one house near the scene of the shooting and had also stopped a car.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the news of the officer's death was devastating.

"Losing a police officer is losing someone who works for all of us, but also a family member, someone's loved one and friend," he said in a statement.

Police Minister Stuart Nash said the officer "was a man who dedicated his career to keeping us safe."

Witness Elaine Taniela told The New Zealand Herald that she was home when she heard gunshots. She said a friend on her way home at the time described seeing an officer on the ground shaking.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The last time a New Zealand police officer was killed in the line of duty was 11 years ago.

New Zealand last year enacted new gun control laws banning the deadliest types of semi-automatic weapons after a mass shooting in which a gunman killed 51 people in two Christchurch mosques during prayers on Friday.

Auckland is home to approximately 1.7 million people.