The Manifest is a supernatural drama about an airplane that mysteriously disappeared for five years and by the time they reappeared everyone presumed them to be dead. The storyline is very unique and has many things in store for us. The Manifest Season 4 release date has been announced! The cast and plot have also been revealed. Find out what you need to know about the show’s next season below.

What is The Manifest all about?

The story that the series follows is something new and unique that adds to its popularity. Manifest follows the lives of passengers aboard Flight 828 traveling from Jamaica to New York City. During the flight, they experience severe turbulence for a brief period. However, the mystery starts building up when they land at Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, New York. The passengers and the crew members learn from NSA deputy director Robert Vance that over five and a half years have passed while they were in the air, and by this time they were declared dead. And now nothing’s been the same, their loved ones and people around have changed. Things go more mysterious when they hear voices and see visions that are yet to occur. They call this “calling”.

Who are in Manifest Season 4?

This exceptional movie has been created by Jeff Rake.

The characters are:

Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone

Josh Dallas as Ben Stone

Athena Karkanis as Grace Stone

J.R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez

Luna Blaise as Olive Stone

Jack Messina (season 1–3) and Ty Doran (season 4) as Cal Stone

Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl

Matt Long as Zeke Landon

Holly Taylor as Angelina Meyer

Daryl Edwards as Robert Vance

When is Manifest Season 4 coming on screens?

No official announcement has been made regarding the release of season 4. But stay tuned to know future dates. The series has a total of three seasons for now. The first season was released on September 24, 2018. The second season came later on January 6, 2020. The third season premiered on April 1, 2021. Season one had a total of sixteen episodes. While seasons two and three had thirteen episodes each.

Happy Manifest season 4 filming day! #Manifest 😍❤️✈️4️⃣ I can’t wait to see them again! #Manifestseason4 pic.twitter.com/s1gvTp8wjq — Kirstyn Miller/Manifest is Saved! ✈️ (@KirstynAMiller) November 18, 2021

What is the cast saying about Manifest Season 4?

Jeff Rake, the creator of Manifest said, “We’re going to go bigger and weirder in season four.” Melissa Roxburgh said, “I’m really excited to see what Manifest has in store for the future. I know they have a lot of crazy things planned, and it will be fun as hell!” What about Manifest Season Four Plot? Speaking on its plot Jeff Rake said, “It’s going to take place five years after we left off. The world has changed a great deal in that time. Ben and Michaela are living separate lives, but their paths will intersect again.” Manifest Season four is to be groundbreaking. Manifest has many possibilities that will continue to expand the dynamics of each character in Manifest season four. The cast took to their social media accounts after the season finale aired. They thanked fans for supporting Manifest through seasons one, two, and three. They also expressed excitement about filming Manifest Season four in 2020 or 2021 if it is renewed by NBC again.

Why watch Manifest Season 4?

The storyline of Manifest is very unique and gripping. The show has a way of captivating its viewers and Manifest Season four is sure to do the same. The cast is amazing and they truly bring their characters to life. Viewers will be able to connect with the characters on a deeper level in Manifest Season four. The plot is always full of surprises and it keeps viewers guessing until the very end. Manifest Season four is sure to be action-packed and full of suspense. So, what are you waiting for? Watch Manifest Season four now. Manifest Season four is sure to be a success!