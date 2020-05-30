Manual Murder Trailer Starring Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke

The official trailer for Hewes Pictures' horror anthology show Assassination Manual has been released, starring Emmy nominee Emilia Clarke (game of Thrones, Solo: a Star Wars story, Terminator Genisys) The Clarke segment is actually a short film called Chained which was made in 2012 before the actress reached full stardom. You can watch the trailer below and order your copy of the movie here!

In Assassination ManualEight "creepy and terrifying chapters of our horror book include a young girl's journey from a world of nightmares to the nightmare of reality, a romantic getaway from a gay couple in Palm Springs who turns murderous, a young woman whose journey Shared becomes deadly, and a girl who is held captive by a circus who must be rescued by her husband. "

Assassination Manual also stars Hadley Fraser (The Legend of Tarzan), Sylvia Panacione (Jane the virgin), Maria Olsen (Paranormal Activity 3), Bryan Manley Davis (Devil's well) Directors include Michael Escobedo, Kelly Hallmark, Matt Newton, Sam N. Powell, Toni Tikkanen and Nour Wazzi.

Assassination Manual It is now available to stream on Amazon from Hewes Pictures.