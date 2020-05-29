Manuals: they can be good

Handbook

When writing a manual, always remember that it is a reference work.

Hardly anyone reads the manual before playing. Instead,

players play first and then refer to the manual as they are confused

situations Some people check the content first, others the index,

but eventually everyone starts flipping through the pages, looking

a familiar screenshot, term, or chapter title.

Good

The manuals are designed for easy reference. Implicitly bad manuals

assume the reader will start from the beginning, read all

manual, and then play the game. The biggest cause of useless manuals.

it's too linear writing that buries what the player wants endlessly

pages of dense text, then requires the reader to read it before

Everything is intelligible.

Think

Visually

When writing the manual, imagine a player leafing through

brochure, looking for the specific screen, control or concept.

The more visual "landmarks" you provide, the faster

they can "settle in" and get what they need.

Use

screenshots with calls: This means a screen image

with each part clearly labeled. the labels must be outside the image,

with lines or arrows pointing to the appropriate screen area.

Overlapping labels on the image darken the content below,

And they're easily mistaken for on-screen graphics!

by

example the frequently excellent Railroad tycoon II Handbook

it has dozens of screenshots, but only one with a tag, and that

A simple four letter code within the image! This causes excess

verbosity in screen descriptions, such as graphics and individual icons

they are described in painful detail. Also, the lack of calls

came east to lose useful information such as oil, sand

and water meters in the instrument panel on the train details screen

(to retain the unfortunate capitalizations used there). Worst

Of all, the calls that appeared are meaningless letter codes,

instead of immediately useful words or phrases.

In

on the other hand, Jane & # 39; s F-15, one of the most complicated

flight simulators made, has screenshots with calls every

second or third page. With these, mere mortals have a chance

of mastering avionics much more complicated than any other in RRT2.

Jane & # 39; s

The game manuals have a lot of screenshots, with many calls

indicating the function of various indicators on the screen.

Control

illustrations: Console games with standard controllers provided

benefit from a "controller diagram page" with calls to each

button and control device. Console game licensors typically provide

Standard versions of this illustration. Most require the use of manuals

its standard terms for each button or control device, which

promotes easy recognition and understanding.

personal computer

games have mouse and keyboard. Ideally, a well-designed Windows

The 9x game has all the actions available through mouse control. This

means it can be illustrated with a menu, dialog or button, even

if a screenshot is unavailable or inappropriate. Unfortunately,

many game designers are still caught up in the DOS keyboard-only mindset

Inputs Such games require a drop-down keyboard layout, while the mouse-

capable games with full keyboard shortcuts too

benefit from a separate keyboard diagram.

Pulling away

the parts:

Operating instructions, tips and background information

Player

questions or problems often involve how to operate something

or interpret a screen. Later and separately, devoted fans seek

background or facts that help them be more successful. Thus,

a well-organized manual should separate the information into three

separate sections: operating instructions, tips and background,

and finally data (usually data tables).

Many

writers find it more convenient to post suggestions, suggestions,

background and data along with operating instructions. Unfortunately,

this simply hides important basic information amid thickets

of prose Remember, the initial questions of most players involve

operating instructions. Keeping them in one place, clear

and succinct, it's worth the effort.

In

compact manuals, placing the operating instructions right at the front

It is often the best policy. An admirable approach in its entirety

simplicity was Tomb Raider IIlist a game page

controls, placed just after the table of contents. The authors

correctly assumed that this "cheat sheet" of controls would respond

Most of the questions.

In

complicated game manuals (tomes), most authors cannot resist the

temptation to provide background information along with controls.

They know that players will want advice and help, and they know that

developers / editors need to streamline certain decisions. the

The temptation to mix everything conveniently can seem irresistible.

Well, hold on. Such mixes complicate a player's reference,

which makes a complicated game seem much more complex.

Operating

the instructions must be clear and precise. Information is easier.

for reference when clearly labeled, described and categorized.

For example, in a fighter jet flight simulator, descriptions of

The multimode radar system can be enormously complex. The best

the solution is screenshots with calls to start the operation

instructions, then a description for each call, then a description

of what each applicable control does on that screen. Although many

modes share the same control, it is better to list each applicable

control so that the user understands what can be done. To avoid too

much redundancy, the description of the control could be brief, with

a reference to another page for more details.

Detailed

explanations of bar scans, refresh rates and other electronic devices

The concepts do not belong to the operating instructions. These should

be placed in the background and suggestion section where the player

you can take Radar Systems 101 as you like. Naturally, the operative

the instructions will refer to this section, so the player who really

wants to understand more knows where to look.

Finally,

none of the above is where the game should list which radars

they are on what type of aircraft, or their technical specifications.

All of this is found in tables within the data section.

One of the most puzzling problems in handwriting is where

to set the rules of the game. That is, information on how the game works.

within (i.e. within the software). In general, internal functioning.

should be left in the background and suggestions and data sections. Poor me,

sometimes internal rules change how controls work, or even disable

some while invoking others. In this case, a brief mention of the

The rule is appropriate, often with a reference for more information.

by

For example, the following would be appropriate in a war strategy game.

"You cannot choose Fire if the unit has no ammunition (see Ammunition Gauge

on page 21, and logistics: ammunition on page 187, and ammunition loading tables

on page 205 for details). "Notice that a screen call was referenced,

as well as background tables and data.

In

In some cases, a competent description of the operation of the game requires a

explanation of the rules at that point. A common example is the start and

configuration options. The user wants the manual to tell him exactly

What happens in each option. It is wiser to force it,

instead of making the whole section a series of references to

Pages in the "Background and Suggestions" section.

Procedural

Organization

Within the operating instructions part of a manual, the best way

organizing the material is procedural. I mean, the screens

and controls first encountered by the player appear first, followed by

by the following screens and controls, etc. Those last seen, or very

infrequently, it should be at the end of the operating instructions

section.

the

The main exception is compact manuals. Here the player can be better

served by an immediate display of the screen with calls,

and / or a controller with calls. Startup options and others

Esoteric details can follow.

Rules

vs. Examples

A

The fundamental rule in the operating instructions is that any example must

clarify a general rule, but never be a general rule. Lazy Writers

they often use examples to present a concept or operating procedure.

Unfortunately, when the player searches for the concept, he must

walk through the whole example, then try to infer the general

truth that might apply to you. Rule by example largely

complicates the reference task, while an inappropriate example

it only gives a hopeless puzzle.

Elaboration

A short, clear, general-purpose explanation for each item on the screen

and each control is a non-trivial task. Given the short time and

small funds allocated to most manuals, it is surprising that

Many do a good job.

the

Indispensable index

A good index is required for any good manual. Even if the players start

As you turn the pages, frustration may eventually send them to the

index. The best indexes are always created by humans. Further,

It is really quite easy.

TO

create a good index, read the manual from start to finish.

Whenever a specific game term appears, type it with the

page number. Every time a game concept is described, write it down

down with the page number. equally note each screen title,

each important option in each menu and each function with

A special dialog or window. If in doubt, add an entry. When

that's it, alphabetize the list and combine all the entries to

the same word in that mentioned word followed by the whole page

numbers. If your word processor can't literate, import the

file to a spreadsheet, which can sort the entries alphabetically.

Handbook

Indexing can be supplemented by indexing software. Yes this is

available, use later for referrals and more

Indexing terms. Unfortunately, indexing software is not smart enough

to detect concepts and words, since the software is not

trying to understand the text For that reason, indexing software

It can be a fake crutch if used before creating one through reading.

Indices

are best done after the graphic arts person or team has established

the manual using desktop publishing software. Attempts to build

early indexes, with links hidden within the word processor, invariably

they take more time than they save. On the other hand, a specific game

the style guide may be a gold mine of index material (see the Style Guides,

below for details).

Structuring

Side bars

A sidebar is a short, independent article, often accompanied

for a single image or illustration, which appears next to the

outer margin of the page. On narrow pages they sometimes appear

at the bottom or top, rather than along the side. Started by

new magazines in the 1970s, the side bars were designed to present

interesting auxiliary information that alleviates visual boredom

in long text articles. They provide both a visual and an intellectual aspect.

"rythm change." Sidebars malfunction on pages with large

illustrations, such as screens with labels.

In

the operating instructions section, the side bars are more effective

by presenting a broader example of play, especially accompanying examples

for an illustration

In

the "Fund", "Suggestions" and "Data"

sections, sidebars often contain incidental snippets of historical data

interest, odd facts, or even short fiction sections that support

The game environment. For example, an RPG manual might have a

series of side bars, each with a different entrance forms a fiction

Adventurer's Diary. the Railroad tycoon II manual have

a different and dated historical data in each sidebar, with one

on every page except the chapter begins.

Repetitive text to include

Every

the game must include certain legal copyright statements

and trademarks. Also, almost all reputable publishers

includes a legal statement on the terms of use. Often this is the

infamous "guarantee". By reading the fine print, you discover that

The real purpose is to prevent the user from assuming that any warranty,

implicit or actual, it really exists!

A

a good manual writer assigns appropriate locations for these materials,

or paste in the last text, depending on the editor

preference. Also remember to insert the correct trademark and copyright

statements in appropriate places, usually in front and

back of the title page. Unless specifically stated, don't expect

the editor to automatically insert legal materials. Remember,

if the publisher forgets, they invariably blame the author.

Detailed

game credits must appear in the manual unless publisher policies

Prevent it. The best location is near the back, after any design.

notes and before the legal glossary and index. Of

Of course, certain selfish developers and / or publishers may require

credits in advance, before or immediately after the table

content.

A

Example of Organization I took

Organizing

a manual, especially a tome, is easier if you start in a well-proven way

model. The following general outline should serve most adventures,

RPG, simulation and strategy games for PC: