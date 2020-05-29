Manuals: they can be good

Handbook
as reference
When
When writing a manual, always remember that it is a reference work.
Hardly anyone reads the manual before playing. Instead,
players play first and then refer to the manual as they are confused
situations Some people check the content first, others the index,
but eventually everyone starts flipping through the pages, looking
a familiar screenshot, term, or chapter title.
Good
The manuals are designed for easy reference. Implicitly bad manuals
assume the reader will start from the beginning, read all
manual, and then play the game. The biggest cause of useless manuals.
it's too linear writing that buries what the player wants endlessly
pages of dense text, then requires the reader to read it before
Everything is intelligible.
Think
Visually
When writing the manual, imagine a player leafing through
brochure, looking for the specific screen, control or concept.
The more visual "landmarks" you provide, the faster
they can "settle in" and get what they need.
Use
screenshots with calls: This means a screen image
with each part clearly labeled. the labels must be outside the image,
with lines or arrows pointing to the appropriate screen area.
Overlapping labels on the image darken the content below,
And they're easily mistaken for on-screen graphics!
by
example the frequently excellent Railroad tycoon II Handbook
it has dozens of screenshots, but only one with a tag, and that
A simple four letter code within the image! This causes excess
verbosity in screen descriptions, such as graphics and individual icons
they are described in painful detail. Also, the lack of calls
came east to lose useful information such as oil, sand
and water meters in the instrument panel on the train details screen
(to retain the unfortunate capitalizations used there). Worst
Of all, the calls that appeared are meaningless letter codes,
instead of immediately useful words or phrases.
In
on the other hand, Jane & # 39; s F-15, one of the most complicated
flight simulators made, has screenshots with calls every
second or third page. With these, mere mortals have a chance
of mastering avionics much more complicated than any other in RRT2.
|Jane & # 39; s
The game manuals have a lot of screenshots, with many calls
indicating the function of various indicators on the screen.
Control
illustrations: Console games with standard controllers provided
benefit from a "controller diagram page" with calls to each
button and control device. Console game licensors typically provide
Standard versions of this illustration. Most require the use of manuals
its standard terms for each button or control device, which
promotes easy recognition and understanding.
personal computer
games have mouse and keyboard. Ideally, a well-designed Windows
The 9x game has all the actions available through mouse control. This
means it can be illustrated with a menu, dialog or button, even
if a screenshot is unavailable or inappropriate. Unfortunately,
many game designers are still caught up in the DOS keyboard-only mindset
Inputs Such games require a drop-down keyboard layout, while the mouse-
capable games with full keyboard shortcuts too
benefit from a separate keyboard diagram.
Pulling away
the parts:
Operating instructions, tips and background information
Player
questions or problems often involve how to operate something
or interpret a screen. Later and separately, devoted fans seek
background or facts that help them be more successful. Thus,
a well-organized manual should separate the information into three
separate sections: operating instructions, tips and background,
and finally data (usually data tables).
Many
writers find it more convenient to post suggestions, suggestions,
background and data along with operating instructions. Unfortunately,
this simply hides important basic information amid thickets
of prose Remember, the initial questions of most players involve
operating instructions. Keeping them in one place, clear
and succinct, it's worth the effort.
In
compact manuals, placing the operating instructions right at the front
It is often the best policy. An admirable approach in its entirety
simplicity was Tomb Raider IIlist a game page
controls, placed just after the table of contents. The authors
correctly assumed that this "cheat sheet" of controls would respond
Most of the questions.
In
complicated game manuals (tomes), most authors cannot resist the
temptation to provide background information along with controls.
They know that players will want advice and help, and they know that
developers / editors need to streamline certain decisions. the
The temptation to mix everything conveniently can seem irresistible.
Well, hold on. Such mixes complicate a player's reference,
which makes a complicated game seem much more complex.
Operating
the instructions must be clear and precise. Information is easier.
for reference when clearly labeled, described and categorized.
For example, in a fighter jet flight simulator, descriptions of
The multimode radar system can be enormously complex. The best
the solution is screenshots with calls to start the operation
instructions, then a description for each call, then a description
of what each applicable control does on that screen. Although many
modes share the same control, it is better to list each applicable
control so that the user understands what can be done. To avoid too
much redundancy, the description of the control could be brief, with
a reference to another page for more details.
Detailed
explanations of bar scans, refresh rates and other electronic devices
The concepts do not belong to the operating instructions. These should
be placed in the background and suggestion section where the player
you can take Radar Systems 101 as you like. Naturally, the operative
the instructions will refer to this section, so the player who really
wants to understand more knows where to look.
Finally,
none of the above is where the game should list which radars
they are on what type of aircraft, or their technical specifications.
All of this is found in tables within the data section.
One of the most puzzling problems in handwriting is where
to set the rules of the game. That is, information on how the game works.
within (i.e. within the software). In general, internal functioning.
should be left in the background and suggestions and data sections. Poor me,
sometimes internal rules change how controls work, or even disable
some while invoking others. In this case, a brief mention of the
The rule is appropriate, often with a reference for more information.
by
For example, the following would be appropriate in a war strategy game.
"You cannot choose Fire if the unit has no ammunition (see Ammunition Gauge
on page 21, and logistics: ammunition on page 187, and ammunition loading tables
on page 205 for details). "Notice that a screen call was referenced,
as well as background tables and data.
In
In some cases, a competent description of the operation of the game requires a
explanation of the rules at that point. A common example is the start and
configuration options. The user wants the manual to tell him exactly
What happens in each option. It is wiser to force it,
instead of making the whole section a series of references to
Pages in the "Background and Suggestions" section.
Procedural
Organization
Within the operating instructions part of a manual, the best way
organizing the material is procedural. I mean, the screens
and controls first encountered by the player appear first, followed by
by the following screens and controls, etc. Those last seen, or very
infrequently, it should be at the end of the operating instructions
section.
the
The main exception is compact manuals. Here the player can be better
served by an immediate display of the screen with calls,
and / or a controller with calls. Startup options and others
Esoteric details can follow.
Rules
vs. Examples
A
The fundamental rule in the operating instructions is that any example must
clarify a general rule, but never be a general rule. Lazy Writers
they often use examples to present a concept or operating procedure.
Unfortunately, when the player searches for the concept, he must
walk through the whole example, then try to infer the general
truth that might apply to you. Rule by example largely
complicates the reference task, while an inappropriate example
it only gives a hopeless puzzle.
Elaboration
A short, clear, general-purpose explanation for each item on the screen
and each control is a non-trivial task. Given the short time and
small funds allocated to most manuals, it is surprising that
Many do a good job.
the
Indispensable index
A good index is required for any good manual. Even if the players start
As you turn the pages, frustration may eventually send them to the
index. The best indexes are always created by humans. Further,
It is really quite easy.
TO
create a good index, read the manual from start to finish.
Whenever a specific game term appears, type it with the
page number. Every time a game concept is described, write it down
down with the page number. equally note each screen title,
each important option in each menu and each function with
A special dialog or window. If in doubt, add an entry. When
that's it, alphabetize the list and combine all the entries to
the same word in that mentioned word followed by the whole page
numbers. If your word processor can't literate, import the
file to a spreadsheet, which can sort the entries alphabetically.
Handbook
Indexing can be supplemented by indexing software. Yes this is
available, use later for referrals and more
Indexing terms. Unfortunately, indexing software is not smart enough
to detect concepts and words, since the software is not
trying to understand the text For that reason, indexing software
It can be a fake crutch if used before creating one through reading.
Indices
are best done after the graphic arts person or team has established
the manual using desktop publishing software. Attempts to build
early indexes, with links hidden within the word processor, invariably
they take more time than they save. On the other hand, a specific game
the style guide may be a gold mine of index material (see the Style Guides,
below for details).
Structuring
Side bars
A sidebar is a short, independent article, often accompanied
for a single image or illustration, which appears next to the
outer margin of the page. On narrow pages they sometimes appear
at the bottom or top, rather than along the side. Started by
new magazines in the 1970s, the side bars were designed to present
interesting auxiliary information that alleviates visual boredom
in long text articles. They provide both a visual and an intellectual aspect.
"rythm change." Sidebars malfunction on pages with large
illustrations, such as screens with labels.
In
the operating instructions section, the side bars are more effective
by presenting a broader example of play, especially accompanying examples
for an illustration
In
the "Fund", "Suggestions" and "Data"
sections, sidebars often contain incidental snippets of historical data
interest, odd facts, or even short fiction sections that support
The game environment. For example, an RPG manual might have a
series of side bars, each with a different entrance forms a fiction
Adventurer's Diary. the Railroad tycoon II manual have
a different and dated historical data in each sidebar, with one
on every page except the chapter begins.
Repetitive text to include
Every
the game must include certain legal copyright statements
and trademarks. Also, almost all reputable publishers
includes a legal statement on the terms of use. Often this is the
infamous "guarantee". By reading the fine print, you discover that
The real purpose is to prevent the user from assuming that any warranty,
implicit or actual, it really exists!
A
a good manual writer assigns appropriate locations for these materials,
or paste in the last text, depending on the editor
preference. Also remember to insert the correct trademark and copyright
statements in appropriate places, usually in front and
back of the title page. Unless specifically stated, don't expect
the editor to automatically insert legal materials. Remember,
if the publisher forgets, they invariably blame the author.
Detailed
game credits must appear in the manual unless publisher policies
Prevent it. The best location is near the back, after any design.
notes and before the legal glossary and index. Of
Of course, certain selfish developers and / or publishers may require
credits in advance, before or immediately after the table
content.
A
Example of Organization I took
Organizing
a manual, especially a tome, is easier if you start in a well-proven way
model. The following general outline should serve most adventures,
RPG, simulation and strategy games for PC:
- Title
Page
- Table
content
- Introduction
(If the publisher demands initial hype for the game)
- Tutorial
(Ideally designed to accompany a software tutorial)
- Game operation
- Game
Start and initial options
(Describe what each option means or does)
- Game
Action
(Subdivide by screens or concepts as appropriate)
- Game
Results
(Especially unique screens and / or post-action options)
- Game
- Background
(In appropriate sections for the topic)
(Information on various rules and internal logic of the game) (Suggestions
about good game, strategies, tactics, etc.)
(Historical background or fictional stories)
- Game data
(Graphs and tables of internal data useful for the players) (Equations
or formulas that could help players)
- Designer
notes
(A brief history of the game's development)
- Credits
- Legal
Declarations
(Guarantees, etc.)
- Glossary
- Index