Manuel Ellis from Tacoma died & # 39; due to physical restrictions & # 39; while in police custody, says coroner





Manuel Ellis died on March 3 after police saw him trying to get into vehicles that had people inside, according to a press release from the city police department. When officers approached Ellis, there was a physical altercation and Ellis was physically restrained because he was combative, police said.

Officers asked for medical help when they saw that he needed help, but Ellis died.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office determined that Ellis died of respiratory arrest due to hypoxia caused by physical restraint. Hypoxia is a condition in which the body is deprived of an adequate supply of oxygen.

The sheriff's department is investigating Ellis's death, a statement from the Tacoma mayor's office said.

"We pause in the midst of our struggle with the current economic and public health crisis, as well as the avalanche of emotions caused by the tragic and unacceptable death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and reflect on the pain and sadness of the family and the love of Manuel Ellis. ones, "said Mayor Victoria Woodards. "We pause and share their pain, because every loss of life matters." He added that he knows that the city wants answers and justice. "And so do we," he said. The announcement of the death investigation comes at a time of mass protests and national talks about the treatment of African Americans by the police. Floyd, a black man, died in custody on May 25 and four now-fired officers face charges , including one accused of second-degree murder. There have been protests in Tacoma over Ellis's death. Ellis was black; According to the police, two of the four officers in his case are white, one is African American and the other Asian. Those officers were placed on administrative leave immediately after the incident, but the department ruled that there were no departmental violations. They had been in full service until Wednesday when they went out again, the Tacoma police statement said. Ellis' cause of death was initially listed as pending, while medical examiners awaited toxicology tests, the office told CNN. The death certificate also lists the factors that contribute to methamphetamine poisoning and dilated cardiomyopathy, commonly known as an enlarged heart, the office said. Gov. Jay Inslee said the case is a priority for him and the mayor. "We will be pushing to make sure there is a full and complete investigation," Inslee said at a press conference on Wednesday.





Source link